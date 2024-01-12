sportzwiki logo
Saraya Got To Meet Her ‘Sober Sister’ At 2024 AEW Dynamite Homecoming

Arindam Pal
Jan 12, 2024 at 11:33 AM

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, was one of the top names from the WWE Divas division which gradually transformed into the Women’s Division. It was she who was essentially dubbed as the anti-Diva because she always wanted to blaze the trail for her colleagues and made efforts so that they’re not necessarily known for their beauty aspects.

Saraya was also one of the star cast members of the Total Divas reality TV series. The show that garnered major mainstream attention documented the relationship among many of the then-Divas roster members. Alexa Bliss-Nia Jax or the pair of Paige-Alicia Fox were such duos whose chemistry as friends was shown and the fans were fond of these names.

“I Wished We Had The Opportunity,” Nikki Bella Still Has Regrets From WWE Divas Era

In the latest, Saraya shared two separate pictures of herself with Alicia Fox on X (formerly Twitter) which appeared to be an emotional reunion between the two. At present, Foxy is no longer associated with the WWE and she’s going by the name of Vix Crow. Apart from sharing screen space on Total Divas, The two worked in the ring both on NXT and also on the main roster.

“Sober sisters! So happy to be reunited with my girl [Vix Crow] she looks as beautiful as ever and still with a heart of gold,” Saraya wrote.

“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

Saraya and Alicia Fox overcame their demons to become changed persons in life

The caption was very much interesting as Alicia Fox experienced public issues with alcohol back in 2019 and fan support was needed to get her out of that situation. Saraya faced a similar situation and overcame a lot of addictions and depression to become the changed person that we see today. It was indeed a ‘sober sisters’ reunion at the Homecoming episode of Dynamite in Daily’s Place this week.

“I Love Toni Storm, She’s An Absolute Angel,” Saraya On Her Ex Outcasts Cohort In AEW

Back in her heyday with the WWE, Saraya managed to establish herself as a pioneer figure in the female locker room while Alicia Fox also got to enjoy a lengthy run in the company which lasted for over a decade. The first African-American woman to win the Divas Championship in 2010 was mostly known for her crazy persona alongside the unorthodox in-ring wrestling style.

“Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️@AliciaFoxy,” Saraya previously tweeted to support her former WWE colleague.

