Since its inception, AEW Battle of the Belts has been a tradition where the company’s mid-card belts are kept on the line. From the beginning of its TV programming, the All Elite Wrestling creative team seemed keen on hosting themed nights as major attractions and the tradition isn’t to be broken, yet.

Despite the ratings being dropped amid a packed schedule of wrestling programming, each week, AEW Battle of the Belts will return with its seventh edition, later this month. If reports from PWInsider are to be believed then the special show is scheduled to go down on Saturday, July 15.

AEW Battle of the Belts airing after Collision

According to the reports of Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the seventh one-hour AEW Battle of the Belts special will reportedly air at 10 PM EST on the TNT Network immediately after that night’s episode of AEW Collision at the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. There’s no update on whether the newly announced show will be a taped edition or not.

As noted above, the AEW Battle of the Belts episodes regularly saw three championships to be defended on the card. In the past, belts such as the ROH World Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, and AEW International Championship have mostly been defended on the show meaning that AEW Creative is yet in doubt to put their top titles on the line in this special quarterly show.

The first-ever episode of AEW Battle of the Belts took place on January 8, 2022. On that show, Sammy Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to become the interim AEW TNT Champion, Ricky Starks successfully defended the FTW Championship against Matt Sydal, and Dr. Britt Baker defeated Riho to continue with AEW Women’s World Championship reign.

Highlights from AEW Battle of the Belts VI in April

The most recent AEW Battle of the Belts took place on April 7 with the headliner being an AEW International Championship match where the current champion Orange Cassidy extended her title reign. Highlights from that night are given below:

– AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) defeated Dralistico to retain the Title

– TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) defeated Billie Starkz to retain her title and take her undefeated record to 55-0

– ROH World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) defeated TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall to retain the tag titles.