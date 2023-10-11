SportzWiki Logo
All

WWE

AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Booked For Championship Match On October 14 Episode

Arindam Pal

Oct 11, 2023 at 1:50 PM

AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Booked For Championship Match On October 14 Episode

Bryan Danielson has regularly been featured on AEW programming, as of late despite his injury issues in the recent past. His efforts have now led him to another championship opportunity when he arrives on AEW Collision, this weekend. As seen on Dynamite, this week, the veteran has now secured an opportunity to compete for the TNT Championship.

In the first match of the AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday episode, Bryan Danielson defeated Swerve Strickland to become the new Number-One Contender for the TNT Championship. The match came with multiple interference on Strickland’s end, with Prince Nana distracting the referee while Swerve grabbed his manager’s crown to use against his opponent.

AEW Star Saraya Claims Pro Wrestling Twitter Community To Be Soft

At this point, “Hangman” Adam Page came out to make the save and stopped Strickland from using it. Bryan Danielson utilized this distraction and he was able to hit a running knee strike after countering a JML Driver to secure the pin-fall win in the match. After the match, it was announced that The American Dragon will face AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage for the title this coming Saturday on Collision.

Cage most recently retained the TNT title against Darby Allin, with help from Nick Wayne in the main event of WrestleDream PPV, the same night and place where Cage’s former best buddy Adam “Edge” Copeland made his All Elite Wrestling debut. Bryan Danielson defeated Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream and announced that he will soon begin wrestling on a part-time schedule.

Bryan Danielson was involved in AEW Dynamite main event segment

That being said, there are chances that Bryan Danielson may just win the TNT title in the last full-time hurray of his AEW tenure. On the other hand, Cage will have to be focused on Copeland for a feud as he denied Copeland’s invitations to re-form a tag team with him.

In the main event of this week’s Dynamite, Edge aka Adam Copeland defeated Luchasaurus in his in-ring debut. The heels attacked Edge after the match, which led to Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, “Hangman” Adam Page, Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland & Gates of Agony coming out to the ring. Adam hit a Spear on Wayne while Bryan put the LaBell Lock on Christian to end the show.

Tagged:

AEW

aew collision

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

