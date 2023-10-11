AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Makes In-Ring Debut On October 10 Title Tuesday Episode

The special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on the birthday of AEW President Tony Khan had a headliner match on the card featuring a WWE Hall of Famer. After arriving at All Elite Wrestling about 10 days ago at WrestleDream PPV, Adam “Edge” Copeland finally made his in-ring debut on WWE’s rival brand.

In the main event of AEW Dynamite October 10 episode, Edge, now going by his real name Adam Copeland defeated Luchasaurus. With the numbers game not on his side with Christian Cage and Nick Wayne standing in his opposition’s corner, Adam did face a lot of difficulties throughout the match. A spot included where he had to kick out of a Tombstone Piledriver move.

Eventually, Adam shifted the tide after nailing Luchasaurus with a pair of impaler DDTs and a superplex. Christian and Nick Wayne distracted the referee so that Luchasauruscan keep Adam grounded. Adam responded by striking Luchasaurus with Christian’s TNT Championship. Luchasaurus had a miscommunication with Christian which allowed Adam to hit his pendant Spear for his first pinfall win in All Elite Wrestling.

Prior to this match on AEW Dynamite special episode which went head-to-head with WWE NXT, TNT Champion Christian Cage appeared in a promo and took multiple shots at WWE’s The Judgment Day faction since it was built by his former best friend “Edge” Adam Copeland.

Per Christian, The Rated-R Superstar wanted to join forces with him on AEW Dynamite because he needs him, while he doesn’t need Adam. Christian declared that Luchasaurus could end Adam in the main event of AEW Dynamite which wasn’t the case. Plus, Christian also took shots at Adam’s wife Beth Phoenix, and his kids,

“I found it interesting he said that Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne were gonna turn on me based on his experience from the past. Difference is… I didn’t take some rag tag group and dress them up like it’s Halloween and try to convince them that they’re tough guys. You tried to be their leader. I am not their leader, I am their father. That’s the difference.”

