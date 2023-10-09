AEW Star Saraya Claims Pro Wrestling Twitter Community To Be Soft

Saraya is one of the very few names from the pro wrestlers who keep feuding with the social media wrestling community on a regular basis. Scrolling through her Twitter account, her reactions to random fan comments can always be seen to take a stand for either herself or wrestlers who work hard to entertain the fans.

While speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Saraya recently discussed her heel turn in the AEW and how she always saw it coming since returning to the pro wrestling world from the career-threatening neck injury. It was a turn that she always wanted to do since showing her mean side on TV comes naturally to her.

Saraya also proceeded to say that she also wants to show the meaner side which includes roasting fans on a random basis to uplift the status of the so-called “soft” IWC,

“Wrestling twitter is so soft. It’s because it’s a bunch of misogynistic neck beards or stan accounts who can’t tell a wrist lock from a pad lock. But they follow everything I do. Watch my tweets. Search my name. Keep me trending. That’s showbiz baby!” the one-time AEW Women’s World Champion commented.

Saraya enjoying quite the journey in her AEW run

Saraya’s journey in AEW is nothing short of a remarkable one. From entered the fray with doubts about coming back to action from her retirement phase due to a spinal stenosis. Just a year later from the 2022 edition AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, she was seen going through her first title defense with the AEW Women’s World Championship against another top star Toni Storm.

In early 2023, Saraya got the first opportunity to win an AEW women’s championship at Revolution 2023 when she participated in a triple threat match against Ruby Soho and then-AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter. Hayter retained her title on that night but the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion later achieved the title by winning the AEW Women’s World Title at All In PPV in her home country of England.

Throughout her title win, Saraya continued to deliver heelish elements on TV with her promos and behavior. Even during her first title defense, she was assisted by another heel and her Outcasts partner Ruby Soho who presented her as a full-blown heel and also fulfilled her wishes for her AEW TV character.