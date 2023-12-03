AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

Following this past episode of Dynamite, AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 continued on this week’s episode of Collision, last night that took place in Erie, Pennsylvania. Three Blue League matches from the announced card, went down on the shows where Bryan Danielson returned to action. Former WWE Star Andrade El Idolo also participated in the first match of the tourney.

Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King won their AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 matches on last week’s Collision, and they wrestled in the opening bout of the show. In that physical bout, King defeated Castagnoli to add some more points to his arsenal. Castagnoli went for a springboard maneuver off the ropes but King connected with a right punch followed by a Piledriver to gain six more points in the Blue League.

In the second match of Collision for the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, Andrade El Idolo wrestled Daniel Garcia. El Idolo hit Garcia with a Flatliner hammerlock DDT, countering a Sharpshooter attempt to gain his first three points in the tournament. The two shook hands after the match to show respect to each other.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023: Bryan Danielson returned to action

Then in the third match of Collision for the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 which also served as the main event of the show, Bryan Danielson returned to action to face Eddie Kingston. This was Danielson’s first in-ring outing since suffering an orbital bone injury in October. Plus, he also wrestled the match wearing a patch over both his eyes. Kingston went after Danielson’s injured eye but he was hit back with a running knee to secure the victory and earn the three points.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 will continue this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite with three Gold League matches with the lineups standing Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe, Jay White vs. Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley vs. Rush.

The winner of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 will crown the first-ever AEW Continental Champion with Eddie Kingston putting both the Ring of Honor World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship on the line. The three mentioned titles will be united into one Triple Crown championship to be defended through AEW, ROH, and NJPW programming.