AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 3, 2023 at 10:35 AM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

Following this past episode of Dynamite, AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 continued on this week’s episode of Collision, last night that took place in Erie, Pennsylvania. Three Blue League matches from the announced card, went down on the shows where Bryan Danielson returned to action. Former WWE Star Andrade El Idolo also participated in the first match of the tourney.

Claudio Castagnoli and Brody King won their AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 matches on last week’s Collision, and they wrestled in the opening bout of the show. In that physical bout, King defeated Castagnoli to add some more points to his arsenal. Castagnoli went for a springboard maneuver off the ropes but King connected with a right punch followed by a Piledriver to gain six more points in the Blue League.

In the second match of Collision for the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, Andrade El Idolo wrestled Daniel Garcia. El Idolo hit Garcia with a Flatliner hammerlock DDT, countering a Sharpshooter attempt to gain his first three points in the tournament. The two shook hands after the match to show respect to each other.

Tay Melo And Sammy Guevera’s AEW In-Ring Future After Becoming Parents

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023: Bryan Danielson returned to action

Then in the third match of Collision for the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 which also served as the main event of the show, Bryan Danielson returned to action to face Eddie Kingston. This was Danielson’s first in-ring outing since suffering an orbital bone injury in October. Plus, he also wrestled the match wearing a patch over both his eyes. Kingston went after Danielson’s injured eye but he was hit back with a running knee to secure the victory and earn the three points.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 will continue this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite with three Gold League matches with the lineups standing Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe, Jay White vs. Jay Lethal, and Jon Moxley vs. Rush.

The winner of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 will crown the first-ever AEW Continental Champion with Eddie Kingston putting both the Ring of Honor World Championship and the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship on the line. The three mentioned titles will be united into one Triple Crown championship to be defended through AEW, ROH, and NJPW programming.

Tagged:

AEW

aew collision

All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision
AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update From This Week’s Collision

Dec 3, 2023, 10:35 AM

CJ Perry Receives First Client As Manager On AEW Collision November 11 Episode
CJ Perry Receives First Client As Manager On AEW Collision November 11 Episode

Nov 12, 2023, 1:29 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Announced On November 11 Collision Episode

Nov 12, 2023, 1:08 PM

Sting Set For Dual Matches In Same Week On AEW Dynamite And Collision
Sting Set For Dual Matches In Same Week On AEW Dynamite And Collision

Nov 8, 2023, 1:33 PM

AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII: Packed Card Set For October 21 Show
AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII: Packed Card Set For October 21 Show

Oct 19, 2023, 12:01 PM

AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Booked For Championship Match On October 14 Episode
AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Booked For Championship Match On October 14 Episode

Oct 11, 2023, 1:50 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy