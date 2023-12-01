Tay Melo And Sammy Guevera’s AEW In-Ring Future After Becoming Parents

Former WWE Superstar Taynara Conti, now known as Tay Melo found her true love of life in Sammy Guevera soon after signing up with All Elite Wrestling. Not only did arriving at the AEW allow her to showcase her in-ring potential, but also she was able to kick-start a family in no time. Now, the Brazilian bombshell can call herself a mother after giving birth to her first child with Guevera.

A couple of days ago, Guevara shared a photo on social media of himself with Tay Melo and their newborn baby girl, Luna. Guevara also announced that Luna was born this past Tuesday and weighs 8.4 lbs after 24 hours of labor.

Luna Melo Guevara 💫 11/28/23 8.4 lbs and 24+ hours of labor Our life is complete ❤️ @taymelo pic.twitter.com/1rT9g3QJGr — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) November 29, 2023

For those who don’t remember, Guevara and Tay Melo got married in 2022, and they were officially engaged on New Year’s Eve of that year but have been together since late 2021. Back in May of 2023 right before Double or Nothing went on air, Sammy tried to pull off a babyface move by announcing on TV that they were expecting a baby.

Sammy Guevera and Tay Melo to return to action after becoming parents

Sammy Guevera has been out of action since AEW WrestleDream back in October as he suffered a concussion during his multi-man tag match at the PPV. Injuries aside, Guevara also has the additional reason in his personal life to be with his wife Tay Melo to welcome the newly born baby girl this week, Luna Melo Guevara to be away from action.

In a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the Spanish God has been cleared to be back in action and that his return to AEW TV is imminent,

“Sammy will be back soon now. He was cleared. I don’t know when he was cleared exactly but it was over a week ago, and it was basically he was gonna be there until she gave birth and then he would come back shortly after.”

As for Tay Melo, she has no intentioned either to be away from the wrestling scene upon becoming a mother as she’s previously spoken about her career to be continuing in All Elite Wrestling. However, there are no updates for her to be back into imminent action. Hopefully, we’ll get more updates regarding her TV arrival in due course.