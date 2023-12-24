AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

All

WWE

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 continued during this week’s episode of Collision that went down from San Antonio, Texas. Three separate Blue League Matches went down to determine the final contest from this side that will go down during this coming episode of Dynamite to determine the name that will go up against the winner of the Gold League.

In the opening match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, the Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson collided with Claudio Castagnoli who delivered a thumb to the eye before going right after Danielson’s injured eye. Castagnoli applied a sharpshooter with seconds remaining, but he was unable to make his opponent tap out causing a draw.

The rules of this match stated that a win or draw would assure Bryan Danielson a spot in the Blue League final while Claudio Castagnoli will leave to leave the hopes to win the tournament. As a result, Danielson advanced in the tournament.

AEW Worlds End 2023: Toni Storm’s Next Championship Defense Announced

In the second match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, Daniel Garcia battled Brody King. The latter needed to win to keep himself intact in the tourney while the latter was already eliminated. Garcia made a comeback in the match initially dominated by King by kicking out of a lariat and a piledriver. Shortly after, Garcia rolled up King to get the pinfall win thereby eliminating King’s chances in the tournament. After the match, The House of Black attacked Garcia, but FTR came out to make the save.

Spoiler On Bryan Danielson’s Currently Projected Date On Retirement From AEW

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023: Final match revealed from The Blue League

In the main event of Collision, Eddie Kingston wrestled Andrade El Idolo in the final match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 of the night. Kingston needed a win and he managed to gain that. Andrade went for his Flatliner hammerlock DDT, but it was blocked by Kingston who pinned Andrade with a back fist, and his Northern Lights suplex finisher. Kingston tied Andrade in points in the Blue League but he advanced as a result of the win against Andrade in a one-on-one competition.

That being said, the final match of AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 from The Blue League will go down between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson as they will now wrestle on Dynamite. The winner will proceed to participate in a match against The Gold League Winner at AEW Worlds End 2023.

Tagged:

AEW

aew collision

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Related Article
CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024
CM Punk Added To Two WWE Raw Tapings In January 2024

Dec 24, 2023, 12:25 PM

AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland
AEW Worlds End 2023: No Disqualification Match Added Featuring Adam Copeland

Dec 24, 2023, 12:13 PM

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision
AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

Dec 24, 2023, 12:08 PM

WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand
WWE Smackdown: Two New Factions Coming To The Blue Brand

Dec 23, 2023, 12:19 PM

WWE Smackdown: Massive Title Match Announced For New Year’s Revolution 2024
WWE Smackdown: Massive Title Match Announced For New Year’s Revolution 2024

Dec 23, 2023, 12:14 PM

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Interferes In Main Event Featuring AJ Styles

Dec 23, 2023, 12:09 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy