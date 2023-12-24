AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 Update After December 23 Collision

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 continued during this week’s episode of Collision that went down from San Antonio, Texas. Three separate Blue League Matches went down to determine the final contest from this side that will go down during this coming episode of Dynamite to determine the name that will go up against the winner of the Gold League.

In the opening match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, the Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson collided with Claudio Castagnoli who delivered a thumb to the eye before going right after Danielson’s injured eye. Castagnoli applied a sharpshooter with seconds remaining, but he was unable to make his opponent tap out causing a draw.

The rules of this match stated that a win or draw would assure Bryan Danielson a spot in the Blue League final while Claudio Castagnoli will leave to leave the hopes to win the tournament. As a result, Danielson advanced in the tournament.

In the second match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023, Daniel Garcia battled Brody King. The latter needed to win to keep himself intact in the tourney while the latter was already eliminated. Garcia made a comeback in the match initially dominated by King by kicking out of a lariat and a piledriver. Shortly after, Garcia rolled up King to get the pinfall win thereby eliminating King’s chances in the tournament. After the match, The House of Black attacked Garcia, but FTR came out to make the save.

AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023: Final match revealed from The Blue League

In the main event of Collision, Eddie Kingston wrestled Andrade El Idolo in the final match of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 of the night. Kingston needed a win and he managed to gain that. Andrade went for his Flatliner hammerlock DDT, but it was blocked by Kingston who pinned Andrade with a back fist, and his Northern Lights suplex finisher. Kingston tied Andrade in points in the Blue League but he advanced as a result of the win against Andrade in a one-on-one competition.

That being said, the final match of AEW Continental Classic Tournament 2023 from The Blue League will go down between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson as they will now wrestle on Dynamite. The winner will proceed to participate in a match against The Gold League Winner at AEW Worlds End 2023.