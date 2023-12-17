sportzwiki logo
Spoiler On Bryan Danielson’s Currently Projected Date On Retirement From AEW

Arindam Pal
Dec 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM

Spoiler On Bryan Danielson’s Currently Projected Date On Retirement From AEW

Bryan Danielson has a long history of injury but it’s his love for professional wrestling that’s still dragging him through his career. It all comes down to passion the way he is carrying his battered and bruised body that once was forced to call the quits due to a neck concussion. The time for permanently hanging up the boots is approaching, nevertheless.

The fear around Bryan Danielson was that he would have to retire last year after suffering a concussion. But he was able to make it back to the ring after doctors medically cleared him for a comeback. But since that happened, he has been picking up new injuries, now and then which seemingly indicates that the retirement phase is approaching fast for him.

WWE Star Liv Morgan Spotted With AEW’s CJ Perry And MJF At Iron Claw Premiere

During his reports on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Bryan Danielson’s AEW contract will be up in September 2024 since it started around the same time in the company, three years ago. There is no update on whether AEW would extend that deal, but The American Dragon has been vocal about hanging up his boots since his body isn’t coping anymore,

“Hopefully he can finish the next however many months he has. He didn’t put a timeline exactly on next year when he’s gonna be done. You know, in theory his contract would be over in September. Obviously, Tony could extend it, but Tony Khan isn’t going to be a dirty guy if Bryan wants it to be over, you know that he’s gonna be finished at the end of this contract, and he wants to be finished. There’s nothing you can do if the guy wants to quit.”

John Cena Meets AEW World Champion MJF At Iron Claw Movie Premiere

Bryan Danielson headed into AEW Dynamite with an injury

Most recently, Bryan Danielson broke his orbital bone on AEW Dynamite and he required surgery that would keep him out of action through early 2024. It seems like the former WWE Champion didn’t injure himself how everyone thought it actually went down. Reports from the same source also suggested that he headed into Dynamite with the injury.

Over on WOR, Meltzer revealed that Bryan Danielson actually walked into the show with the injury but then it was set up in a way to make it look like he was injured, and so that they could take him out of the schedule. Now, the former world champ isn’t keen on going through surgery to fix things that might drag him back to the ring, earlier than expected.

All Elite Wrestling

Bryan Danielson

daniel bryan

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

