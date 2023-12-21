AEW Worlds End 2023: Toni Storm’s Next Championship Defense Announced

AEW Worlds End 2023 is set to go down, next weekend to wrap up the All Elite Wrestling taping schedule, and a massive championship match has been added to the card of the show. Toni Storm is on a high in her wrestling career with the third championship reign in AEW and she is set to go through her next defense against the first-ever AEW Women’s World Champion.

After just coming back to TV from a long hiatus, Riho is heading to AEW Worlds End 2023 where she will have the chance to regain that title from Toni Storm. During this week’s episode of Dynamite, Riho defeated Saraya to earn an AEW Women’s World Championship match against “Timeless” Toni Storm at the upcoming pay-per-view.

After hitting Saraya with a 619 Riho headed to the top turnbuckle and looked to dive at Saraya who turned things around herself. She went for a double suplex but Riho reversed and rolled her up. Riho followed it with a Northern Light’s suplex, but Saraya kicked out. Ultimately, Riho stomped on Saraya from the top turnbuckle followed by a running knee-strike to secure her spot at AEW Worlds End 2023.

AEW Worlds End 2023: Toni Storm facing first-ever champion

Once the match was over, Toni Storm got up from her position at the commentary desk to confront Riho in the ring. The heel champion mocked the new challenger by wearing a pair of opera glasses as she stared Riho down. As a physical confrontation began, Riho momentarily got the upper hand over her with an attack but Toni’s new associate Mariah May clocked Riho from behind with the AEW Women’s World Championship that will be defended at AEW Worlds End 2023.

Riho has her own history with the top women’s title of All Elite Wrestling. She became the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion by defeating Nyla Rose on the first-ever episode of Dynamite back in October 2019. She was later defeated by The Native Beast, a few months later in February 2020. Later, Riho challenged Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for the title but failed to regain it.

Apart from the women’s title AEW Worlds End 2023 will witness MJF putting the AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe. Plus, the finals of the AEW Continental Classic will also take place with the respective winners of the Blue and Gold Leagues facing off against each other.