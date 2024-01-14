AEW Collision: Deonna Purrazzo Makes In-Ring Debut On January 13 Episode

Deonna Purrazzo became an All Elite in the very beginning of 2024 and now she’s also competed in her first match as an AEW talent. Although, previously, she did compete in a match on Dynamite TV against Mercedes Martinez to drop the ROH Women’s Championship back then she used to be an ROH talent under the contract of Impact Wrestling promotion.

But in the latest episode of AEW Collision that went down last night, Deonna Purrazzo competed on TV for the first time as an All-Elite star and also picked up the win against Red Velvet. The match started with a dropkick by Velvet but it was quickly countered with a fujiwara armbar only for Velvet to get to the ropes.

Velvet was further hit with a dropkick before getting locked into a separate submission move but Velvet escaped. Velvet started attacking her opponent in the corner but she was suddenly hit with a pump kick. Deonna Purrazzo then hit a side Russian leg sweep before finally locking in the fujiwara armbar as Velvet tapped out.

AEW Women’s Division is expected to go through a major revamp in 2024 with the likes of Deonna Purrazzo already joining the fray. The former Impact Knockouts Champion declared herself an All Elite on the very first episode of Dynamite that went down from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With that, the buzz about her next destination following the Impact contract expiry has also come to an end.

Deonna Purrazzo’s hometown New Jersey native was raucous to have her on board at the Tony Khan-owned promotion and she wasted no time in targeting the AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. The news of the big signing was subsequently confirmed by the AEW president on social media.

As seen on the latest episode of Dynamite, Storm addressed the huge chip on her shoulder as Deonna Purrazzo sent her a message through her assistant Mariah May. It appears that the champion and her potential future challenger will have a confrontation in the upcoming AEW TV tapings after which they will be on a collision source with the title hanging the balance.