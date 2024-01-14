TNA Hard To Kill 2024: Two Title Change Hands; Dolph Ziggler Debuts

One of the much-anticipated pro-wrestling events from early this year went by last night in the form of TNA Hard to Kill 2024 which also appeared to be the first pay-per-view after the Impact brand was converted into TNA. Two world title-changing hands and two former WWE Stars debuting on TNA marked the highlights of the night.

In the main event of TNA Hard to Kill 2024, Alex Shelley defended the TNA World Championship against Moose in a physical encounter. The closing moments of the match saw Shelley flattening Moose inside out with a clothesline. Moose then escaped a Shell-Shock attempt before hitting a Spear out of nowhere to secure a clean pinfall win on Shelley.

TNA Hard to Kill 2024: Nic Nemeth FKA Dolph Ziggler debuts

With this win at TNA Hard to Kill 2024, Moose officially became a two-time TNA World Champion and kicked off a new era under the new TNA banner. However, there would be a big chip on his shoulder. The System’s Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Alisha Edwards came out on the stage to celebrate the win when a brand new theme song hit and that was for Nic Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler in WWE.

Instead of coming out through the ramp, Ziggler stood right behind Moose for an attack. Evading a clothesline from Moose, Ziggler planted the new world champion with a Superkick and a Zig-Zag finisher. Ziggler later revealed a TNA Wrestling t-shirt to indicate that his journey in the company has just begun at TNA Hard to Kill 2024.

In more news from the latest bygone PPV, the TNA Knockouts World Championship also changed hands where Jordynne Grace defeated Trinity (fka Naomi in WWE) to win the Title and thereby become a four-time champion with the belt.

Before this match at TNA Hard to Kill 2024, former WWE Diva Dana Brooke made her debut under the new name of “Ash By Elegance”. She watched the match from ringside with a manager by her side. Once the match ended, she talked to her manager and suggested going after the title.