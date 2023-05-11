Almost ten matches are expected to be announced for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 with one of them just being made official during the latest episode of Dynamite. Following the main event announcement for the PPV, last week, this was the second match to be confirmed for the upcoming show and this one to be contested for the tag team titles from the AEW banner.

The match set for AEW Double or Nothing 2023 will witness the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) putting their titles on the line against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. After agreeing to defend their titles, FTR learned that a stipulation would be there for the title match.

The challengers revealed that during this title match at AEW Double or Nothing 2023, Mark Briscoe will serve as the special guest referee. Over the past few weeks, Lethal and Jarrett spent time with Briscoe. A segment aired last week on Dynamite where we saw them visiting the Briscoe family’s chicken farm along with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023: Jarrett & Lethal getting their fourth title shot

This happened despite the champions asking the challengers to keep their distance from Briscoe since they have shared a special bond with him as well as his late brother, Jay. These two teams also shared the ring during their trilogy of matches for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship. FTR also put Jay’s name on the nameplates over the AEW Tag Title belts after winning those titles.

Prior to AEW Double or Nothing 2023, Jarrett and Lethal challenged for the tag titles on three occasions. They’ve participated in a four-way match for the titles at Revolution on March 5 against the-then champions, The Gunns, The Acclaimed, and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen. Before that night, Jarrett and Lethal challenged The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Titles, on the January 4 episode of Dynamite and then on the Battle of the Belts V special event.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view event is scheduled for Sunday, May 28 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event match of the PPV will see AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF defending his title against Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevera in a four-way encounter.