Toni Storm remains the queenpin figure of the All Elite Wrestling women’s division after retaining her women’s world title at AEW Dynasty 2024. pay-per-view event. Soon after that mega win against her nemesis Thunder Rosa, she went on to call out former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella in light of the latter’s intention of possibly joining the AEW.

In her address from a press conference, Toni Storm emphasized her consistent performances in the AEW while carrying the women’s division. She was unhappy over people still doubting her capabilities despite her consistent success in the ring. She expressed frustration with the secondary aspects of wrestling, like storytelling and “cinema,” suggesting that people should go watch a movie if that’s the thing.

Toni Storm also dismissed Nikki Bella’s interest in AEW, suggesting that the former WWE Divas Champion shouldn’t opt to join the company because she couldn’t compete with the talent that she possesses,

“Nicole Garcia thought about joining AEW when she saw Mercedes did. You know why she didn’t? Because then she saw me and realized she can’t hold a p*****-scented candle to what I do. I am the one taking this company to new heights, and I don’t even try to, I’m just being me and it’s the greatest thing I could ever be. It’s the greatest thing that could happen to you too.”

Toni Storm vs. Nikki Bella could be a dream feud for wrestling fans

Although, there is currently no confirmed timeline available regarding Nikki Bella’s return to professional wrestling, fans of the former champion are thrilled to see her make a comeback. With Toni Storm taking a jab at her, rumors are already in regarding AEW possibly having something up in the sleeves although there are no confirmations.

Nikki and Brie Bella, now helmed as The Garcia Twins, are regarded as two of the best women’s division talents in WWE history. For years now, there have been speculations about their return to the squared circle. Now that, Toni Storm has called her out, time will tell whether she answers it or not.

As seen at the Dynasty PPV show, “Timeless” Toni Storm defeated Thunder Rosa to continue her reign with the AEW Women’s World Championship. Multiple interferences were there in the form of Mariah May on the side of Storm but Deonna Purrazzo neutralized those. The distraction allowed the champion to capitalize and hit a low blow before retaining with the Storm Zero finisher.