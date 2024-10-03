Emanating from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, AEW Dynamite celebrated its 5th anniversary since its debut in the 2019 fall. In what marked the overall 261st episode of AEW’s flagship show, Dr. Britt Baker was one of the returnees in her hometown. Besides, a new debut and another male superstar’s return went down on the show.

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin appeared on Wednesday’s fifth anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite and he’s now become an All Elite. During a backstage interview with fellow new signee MVP where he promised a big announcement, he was interrupted by Prince Nana.

AEW Wrestledream 2024: Bryan Danielson’s Next Title Defense Announced

Nana made it clear he didn’t like it during their confrontation on last week’s AEW Dynamite and also reminded MVP that he used to be a wrestler and might just lace up the boots if needed. It was then that Benjamin showed up and asked Nana if he was having a complaint against them. He then walked off the screen with MVP.

While nothing further was revealed on AEW Dynamite regarding the duo, it appears that they will be running the Hurt Syndicate in AEW, an updated version of the Hurt Business in WWE. Bobby Lashley was also in that team but his arrival in All Elite Wrestling is still pending. As for Benjamin, his run in WWE ended in September 2023 as he was released. In March of this year, he affirmed to have a conversation with AEW.

Tay Melo Still Busy On Training Sessions Before Projected 2024 AEW Return

Jay White returns to AEW Dynamite on 5th anniversary edition

After missing a few months’ actions due to injury reasons, the former AEW Trios Champion Jay White also made his return to TV during last night’s fifth-anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite with Adam “Hangman” Page being his target.

On AEW Dynamite, Page had defeated White’s Bang Bang Gang teammate Juice Robinson and then further choked him out with his belt, hanging him over the top rope. It was then that White’s music hit the arena he attacked Page from behind. A brawl broke out between the two where the former AEW World Champion ended up receiving a spear through the table.

AEW Dynamite thus marked his first in-ring outing since the July 6th edition of Collision where he lost to Page in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. The injury also caused White and the Gunns to vacate the Trios titles.