Being one of the most socially active and spontaneous female talents, Tay Melo enjoyed quite the stardom in All Elite Wrestling. Unlike the WWE, she was given regular moments on AEW’s weekly programming which in turn allowed her to excel when it came to in-ring competition. For a one-off occasion, she also picked up a championship with her husband at the AAA promotion.

In early 2023, Tay Melo was granted an extended sabbatical from in-ring competition following her pregnancy announcement. Since then, we haven’t seen her on TV which makes sense given such life changes require time for adjustment. While her contract status with the AEW remains unclear, she has been active on social media to indicate that prep sessions are full-on targeting a return.

Motherhood certainly puts a female athlete through some tough challenges in this unique profession but Tay Melo appears to be in high spirits, planning a return to the ring. Sean Ross Sapp addressed her status on Fightful Select, confirming that she is still on maternity leave on paper but her engagement on training sessions hasn’t stopped.

Tay Melo missed almost two years in AEW as part of her maternal hiatus

Many female wrestlers have successfully returned to action inside the squared circle after having children, often coming back stronger than ever and Tay Melo wants to be one of those names. Previously, the Brazilian wrestler also drew inspiration from WWE’s Becky Lynch who also came back from maternity hiatus and went on to become a multi-time champion.

Tay Melo hasn’t wrestled since March 2023. The power couple of AEW announced their pregnancy at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 after which she delivered a baby girl in November 2023. It was in May of 2024 that she admitted to having started running the ropes and taking bumps yet again to get rid of ring rust as the process of a comeback began.

In a recent episode of Sammy Guevara’s vlog, Tay Melo was seen with her husband and their daughter Luna at Wembley Stadium, just days before AEW’s All In 2024 event. During the episode, Guevara asked about the rumors surrounding her potential return to AEW and the response came saying that they would need to discuss the same with the head of the AEW creative Tony Khan but she’s since been medically cleared to compete.