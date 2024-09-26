As confirmed previously, AEW Wrestledream 2024 will return to Washington where Bryan Danielson will get the opportunity to wrestle in his hometown. Noted on the latest episode of Dynamite, he will go through his next championship defense against one of his former tag team partners.

It was during the latest bygone episode of Dynamite that the announcement came about AEW World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson putting his title on the line against former Blackpool Combat Club cohort cum present rival Jon Moxley in the headliner match of AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view.

The announcement came following this Wednesday’s Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. In the main event match of the show, Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin and thereby got to secure the guaranteed title shot away from Allin on the occasion of AEW Wrestledream 2024 which he previously captured via winning the Rampage battle royal, last month.

The closing moments of the match saw Allin going for suplex but Marina Shafir created a distraction by jumping on the apron. The distraction allowed Moxley to strike Allin with the Avalanche Death Rider and thereby secure the win.

Bryan Danielson issued a challenge for AEW Wrestledream 2024

Shortly after the match, Bryan Danielson came out and choked out Moxley with a purple tie before Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Marina Shafir made the save and targeted Danielson. Private Party and Komander further saved Danielson, sending the heel BCC members for a retreat. Danielson then issued the challenge to Moxley for the title match at AEW Wrestledream 2024.

Danielson’s attack came as a result of Moxley, Castagnoli, and PAC previously turning on him at the All Out PPV following his successful title defense over the TNT Champion Jack Perry. Last night’s Dynamite was the first time that he appeared on AEW programming since that defense to set up the championship match at AEW Wrestledream 2024.

Before this, Danielson and Moxley wrestled against each other twice on AEW, at the 2022 Revolution, and in the finale of the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions where Mox also won the vacant world title. The next time they’ll meet at AEW WrestleDream 2024 which takes place on Sunday, October 12, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.