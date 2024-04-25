AEW Dynamite is currently building things up for the next pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing set for next month. One of the top stars of the brand will return en route to that event, next week to possibly be a part of it. Kenny Omega is that name who has been officially announced to make an appearance after a long wait.

Kenny Omega has been away from AEW programming for the past five months as he’s dealing with Diverticulitis since December. Fans of the former AEW and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion finally received positive news about his status during the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Although a one-night appearance has been announced, fans can hope this one to be extended.

Omega will be in attendance for the May 1 episode of AEW Dynamite from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Thus it will mark the former world champion’s first appearance on AEW television since before AEW Worlds End. Omega was initially set to team with Chris Jericho to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on that night but that match was scrapped due to Omega’s injury.

According to Omega, the illness nearly cost him his life. Omega has said that this diverticulitis has left him with “good days” and “bad days” and that it’ll be too soon to see whether he will be able to recover without undergoing surgery. Time will tell more about his status when he shows up on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Title Match and new challenger to be announced on May 1 episode

Katsuyori Shibata will challenge for the FTW Championship on the May 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. This week, Shibata issued a challenge to the FTW Champion Chris Jericho for a title match on next week’s show during a backstage interview segment with Renee Paquette which was further made official.

Jericho won the FTW title from Hook at last weekend’s Dynasty pay-per-view and teased an alliance with Big Bill on AEW Dynamite. Plus, the new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland’s Double or Nothing title match challenger will also be revealed during the show. The confirmed card for the show is given below,

– FTW Champion Chris Jericho defends against Katsuyori Shibata

– Swerve Strickland’s AEW World title challenger for Double or Nothing revealed

– Kenny Omega appears