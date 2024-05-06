AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is going to be the next big event from All Elite Wrestling by the end of this month. As always, the PPV will come with a loaded card and it has already started filling up the card. Multiple title matches have been declared for the event already while some more are in the pipeline to be added to the show.

According to Dave Meltzer in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was suggested that a top match between Adam Copeland and Malakai Black might be on the card of AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The likes of The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry alongside FTR should also be on the card given they’re involved in the feud,

”I’m thinking Copeland vs. Malakai Black will be there. The Young Bucks, Okada & Jack Perry will obviously be there in some form and FTR will likely be involved with them a well.”

AEW’s Toni Storm’s Challenge Accepted By Legendary Wendi Richter

AEW Double or Nothing 2024, the sixth annual show of All Elite Wrestling was officially confirmed to return to Las Vegas for the third straight year. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the show were held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, while the 2022 and 2023 editions of the event were held at the T-Mobile Arena which primarily hosts UFC events since the opening.

AEW Dynamite: Harley Cameron Announced For Rare Match On May 8 Episode

As of this writing, one of the major attractions of the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view will see Mercedes Mone squaring off against Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship, in what will mark The CEO’s in-ring debut. It was also confirmed that Swerve Strickland will be defending the AEW World Championship against Christian Cage, which will likely be the main event of the PPV.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view takes place within four weeks from now on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Multiple matches for the PPV have been confirmed and they go as follows,

– AEW World Heavyweight Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) defends against Christian Cage

– AEW International Championship: Roderick Strong (c) defends against Will Ospreay

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) defends against Serena Deeb

– AEW TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale (c) defends against Mercedes Mone