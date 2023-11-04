AEW Dynamite: MJF Set For Next Championship Defense On November 8 Episode

There’s no rest for MJF as he is set for another AEW World Heavyweight Title defense at the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. This comes after he’s already defended the belt on his way to becoming the longest-reigning champion in the history of the company and also at a point when he’s set for dual championship defense at Full Gear 2023, later this month.

AEW Full Gear 2023: Adam Copeland Announced For First PPV Match

On last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Daniel Garcia defeated Trent Beretta in a singles contest. After the match, Garcia challenged MJF to a match for the AEW World Championship. MJF later posted the following to accept Garcia’s challenge on the next episode of AEW Dynamite,

“This company was built on the backs of young men who chose to be ELITE. Well Danny. You want a brush with greatness.

I just got off the phone with our boss. This Wednesday night. The present will defend his title against the future. You’re on.”

Later, the AEW President tweeted to confirm the match for the November 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be yet another big test for MJF after he’s overcome the likes of Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, Kenny Omega, and many more to retain the championship.

AEW Dynamite: Big Show Returning To Action On November 15 Episode

This Wednesday, 11/8

Portland, OR @ModaCenter#AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@AEW World Title Match@The_MJF vs @GarciaWrestling After his #AEWRampage main event win tonight, Daniel Garcia called out MJF, and the champ has accepted his challenge for this Wednesday in Portland! pic.twitter.com/fIj09JxQU6 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 4, 2023

AEW Dynamite: MJF already accepted title match challenges recently

AEW Full Gear 2023 has already added MJF to the card as the headliner who is looking forward to completing one year as a champion after defeating Kenny Omega in the latest. Then on the October 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF was successful in retaining his Dynamite Diamond Ring over Juice Robinson in the opening contest of the show. After the match, Austin and Colten Gunn demanded an ROH tag title match at AEW Full Gear 2023 after they had the numbers-game advantage over “The Salt of the Earth.”

The challenge was later accepted by MJF on AEW Dynamite. It should be noted that MJF has also been the solo ROH tag champ ever since Adam Cole suffered an injury.

ROH tag team titles won’t be the only belts that MJF puts on the line at AEW Full Gear 2023. Jay White already has a chance to capture the AEW World Championship from him on the November 4 show. Tensions between these two have been building up for several weeks after which White formally challenged for a title match on the October 4 AEW Dynamite episode which was granted.

AEW Star Saraya Nails Angelina Jolie’s Iconic Movie Look For 2023 Halloween