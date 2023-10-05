AEW Dynamite: Toni Storm Introduces Herself As Timeless On 4-Year Anniversary

Toni Storm has seen a lot in her professional wrestling career, throughout the years and she has still been reinventing herself even at this point despite being one of the top talents on the All Elite Wrestling roster. For the past several weeks, AEW has been presenting her as someone who is having a connection with Hollywood and one more layer has now been added to the character.

Heading into the 4-year anniversary of the AEW Dynamite episode, Toni Storm was announced to feature in a singles match with Skye Blue and also made a major announcement regarding herself. She did compete in the match and picked up a win, looking like a complete diva.

In another vignette aired on Dynamite around Toni Storm, she declared herself to be a “timeless” person who has had an epiphany for ages. Apparently, this was her major announcement which signaled that more layers to her TV character are coming, soon.

AEW Full Gear 2023: MJF Accepts Championship Match Against Bullet Club Member

Toni Storm presents herself as a Hollywood star on AEW TV

The throwback character in AEW has simply helped elevate her popularity among the fans despite being a heel. The AEW President Tony Khan believes she’s doing the best work of her career and Legendary Bully Ray shared on the Busted Open Radio podcast about how the top star is entertaining the pro-wrestling fans,

“I love what she’s doing right now. The whole British thing, I really, really enjoyed it … The match between Toni Storm and Saraya was entertaining, I really do.”

Toni Storm originally joined AEW in the spring of 2022 after requesting her release from the WWE, and she continued with the rock and roll version of herself. Later, Saraya signed in with the WWE and they joined forces with fellow WWE alum Ruby Soho to form The Outcasts targeting all of AEW’s homegrown women’s wrestlers as a dominant heel faction.

During that strong run, Toni Storm also captured the AEW Women’s World Championship with them by her side. Then dropping the title to Hikaru Shida forced her to lose mental balance. Even that created a rift with Saraya as the duo competed in a championship match a few weeks ago. While Soho is still stuck with the former Paige, Storm moved on solo to disband The Outcasts.

AEW Dynamite: Adam Copeland Debuts On 4-Year Anniversary Main Event Segment