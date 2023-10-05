SportzWiki Logo
WWE

News

AEW Full Gear 2023: MJF Accepts Championship Match Against Bullet Club Member

Arindam Pal

Oct 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM

There’s a whole roster coming at MJF over his world title and it’s Jay White who got a shot at it at AEW Full Gear 2023. The next world championship match on AEW TV was announced during the latest episode of Dynamite where MJF was seemingly having a busy time.

On the October 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jay White attacked AEW World Heavyweight Champion and ROH Tag Team Champion MJF alongside the Bullet Cub Gold members. He also stole the AEW title from the “People’s Scumbag” before noting that the Bullet Club Gold was demanding answers for an attack on White last week by a group of masked men.

“They’re Not Mad. I’m Not Mad,” Adam Copeland On WWE’s Reaction On Him Joining AEW

One of those masked men wore MJF’s trademark devil mask and Bullet Club thinks that MJF is the mastermind behind the attack. MJF claimed that he didn’t attack White last week and claimed that his trademark mask was stolen. Then White delivered a Bladerunner to MJF and hit him with the title belt before challenging MJF to a world title match at AEW Full Gear 2023.

MJF could make a unique record at AEW Full Gear 2023

The angry champion accepted White’s challenge to make the match official at AEW Full Gear 2023. With that, the first match for AEW’s annual PPV was confirmed. If MJF retains the world title at the PPV, he will become the first AEW World Champion to have held the title for a full year, as he won the belt on November 19, 2022, at last year’s Full Gear edition by defeating Jon Moxley.

Back in August, Fightful Select reported that the location for AEW Full Gear 2023 will be Los Angeles, California, with the Kia Forum slated to be the host. Afterward, Tony Khan confirmed those reports and made the venue official and also announced that the date would be November 18.

AEW Full Gear 2023 will be the third TV taping to be conducted by All Elite Wrestling. The company has previously held two episodes of AEW Dynamite at the KIA Forum, first in May 2022, and again in January of 2023 where Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle to win the AEW World Trios Titles in the finals of a Best-of-Seven series.

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

aew full gear

All Elite Wrestling

MJF

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

