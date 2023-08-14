AEW Fight for the Fallen is coming back this week as one of the themed episodes for its flagship show Dynamite. With AEW All In coming within just a couple of weeks, this special episode will continue to build towards the first-ever pay-per-views. Besides, a hardcore main event match will also be in store for the night.

The AEW Fight for the Fallen 2023 edition has now added a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch following the latest episode of AEW Collision. It was announced that Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett will have a showdown in this match where things will be more than just hardcore. Besides, we are aware of what these two veterans are capable of doing in this type of extreme condition.

Besides this match, Dr. Britt Baker and The Bunny will also have a singles match at AEW Fight for the Fallen episode where the winner will get to secure the final spot in the AEW Women’s Title Fatal-4-Way match at All In. This match also marks the return of The Bunny to competition after a lengthy absence. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Saraya have already secured their places for this bout this past week.

Also, The Gunns will take on the Young Bucks in a tag team match at AEW Fight for the Fallen. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne vs. Gods of Agony will also go down which is expected to spill blood in the ring given the intensity of their feud. Plus, Orange Cassidy will go through his 29th consecutive title defense with Wheeler Yuta.

AEW Fight for the Fallen 2023 Match Card

Also, Kenny Omega will address his future intentions that should set up his predicted match at All In. At a glance, the current match card for the 2023 AEW Fight for the Fallen Dynamite episode goes as follows,

International Title Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

MJF & Adam Cole talk about All In main event

The Gunns vs. Young Bucks

Kenny Omega speaks to Jim Ross

Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett – Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch

Chris Jericho answers Don Callis

The Bunny vs. Britt Baker with the winner going to All In

Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gods of Agony