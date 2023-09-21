AEW Grand Slam 2023: Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose Suffers Concussion In Title Match

One of the cornerstone figures of All Elite Wrestling, Jon Moxley didn’t have a memorable outing at AEW Grand Slam 2023. Not only he came out dropping his International Title to his opponent at a time when the belt was not supposed to change hands but also Moxley ended up injuring himself in the process.

In one of the title matches scheduled for the AEW Grand Slam 2023, Jon Moxley lost the AEW International Championship to Rey Fenix. A major botch was spotted during the end of the match when Moxley didn’t kick out of a piledriver by Fenix. The referee counted to 3 and still acted like Moxley’s shoulder was up. Fans in the front row were not disappointed by this botched 3-count.

This eventually led Fenix to hit his Piledriver finisher on Moxley again and then pick up the win to become the new International Champion at AEW Grand Slam 2023. However, the bigger news coming out of the show was that Moxley was dropped on his head during both the piledriver attempts by Fenix which could have led to a concussion.

Rey Fenix DROPPED Jon Moxley on his HEAD…TWICE…FFS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Prayers up 🙏 #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/flenzmnf0n — All Elite Botches (@aewbotches) September 21, 2023

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Jon Moxley picked up a concussion after the title match

Reports from PWInsider suggested that there’s a backstage belief that Moxley could have sustained a concussion from the botched finish at the title match at AEW Grand Slam 2023. The injury was the reason that the outcome of the match was changed which allegedly was for Moxley to retain his title. The referee wasn’t keen on making the three counts due to the original creative plan.

Mox flexed his fingers. He is being attended to. He sat up. Renee came out. — Henry T. Casey (@henrytcasey) September 21, 2023

The severity of Moxley’s injury was quickly checked by the ringside doctors who rushed to evaluate his condition. The former WWE Superstar was laid out in the ring for an extended period in the ring under medical observation after the match was over at AEW Grand Slam 2023. The good part is that he managed to walk out of his own to the heartfelt chants of Moxley from the audience.

Source stated Moxley walked back towards the arena on his own power accompanied by a doctor & Orange Cassidy. https://t.co/fc4cEEoJkb — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 21, 2023

The circumstances surrounding the injury are still unclear but it was noted that Mox was escorted to his bus by a doctor and Orange Cassidy. Bryan Alwarez and Sean Ross Sapp also reported after AEW Grand Slam 2023 about Moxley getting hurt but they stated that his condition is okay.