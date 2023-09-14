SportzWiki Logo
AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya To Face Former Bestie In Title Match

Arindam Pal

Sep 14, 2023 at 12:20 PM

AEW Grand Slam 2023: Saraya To Face Former Bestie In Title Match

From being best friends to title match opponents things will come full circle for Saraya and Toni Storm at AEW Grand Slam 2023. After a long-term alliance, the two top superstars will finally face each other in a championship encounter which should be a banger, next week.

During the September 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose in a four-way match to become the number-one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Hence, Storm confirmed his spot on the AEW Grand Slam 2023 match card against the champion Saraya.

Storm herself is a two-time former AEW women’s champion, who has undergone a transformation into an Old Hollywood star-like character in recent times. The pledge of winning the women’s title for the third time is the sole reason why she is having fallouts with The Outcasts members, Ruby Soho and Saraya.

Saraya Reportedly Forced To Take Shot At WWE With Negative Promos In AEW

Recently, Storm has banters with both these superstars and even cost Soho her match for the TBS Championship at All Out against Kris Statlander, earlier this month. Now, she is officially coming after Saraya’s title at AEW Grand Slam 2023.

In one of the marquee matches of AEW All In 2023 in her home country of England, Saraya defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in a Fatal-4-Way Match to win the AEW Women’s World Championship in August. This was the first time in nine long years that the former Paige won a title which makes her the queenpin of the AEW Dynamite roster at this moment.

Now at AEW Grand Slam 2023, the former Divas Champion will put her current championship on the line for the very first time. It’s interesting to note that Saraya debuted on AEW Dynamite during last September’s Grand Slam episode, ending a six-year hiatus from in-ring competition due to a neck injury. A year later, she is set to enter the show as the reigning champion.

AEW Star Toni Storm Thinks Saraya’s Mother Is The “Most Violent Person” In The Ring

AEW Grand Slam 2023 September 20 Match Card

AEW Grand Slam 2023 will take place next Wednesday, September 20th at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The updated match card for the show goes as follows,

– AEW World Title Match: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
– AEW International Title Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rey Fenix
– AEW Women’s Title Match: Saraya (c) vs. Toni Storm
– Title for Tile Match: NJPW Strong Champion Eddie Kingston vs. ROH Champion Claudio Catagnoli
– Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara
– Sting & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage & Luchasaurus

