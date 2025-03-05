Liv Morgan appeared to be the Iron Woman of the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Multiple bruises and a possible wardrobe malfunction couldn’t stop her from delivering an eye-reckoning performance. But in the process, she ended up making a record that she won’t be very proud of at this point in her career.

Liv Morgan walked into WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto with the goal of capturing a WWE Women’s World Title opportunity but she was the final to be eliminated by the eventual winner of the match, Bianca Belair. While the remaining four opponents were just eliminated from the match, it was much more for her.

With this loss, Liv Morgan now holds the record of making the most Elimination Chamber appearances without a single win. This year marked the sixth time that she’s stepped inside the brutal structure, a match that she’s been participating in since 2018. The bright part about her Chamber match appearance is that she’s tied for the most eliminations in the match’s history with five, leveling Shayna Baszler’s record. (sources @WWEStats)

Liv Morgan not injured despite scars at Elimination Chamber

Both the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches were brutal as the structure pushed the competitors to their limits. Liv Morgan, in particular, showed off nasty scars on social media after the women’s edition. She was also kept off action from the latest bygone episode of Monday Night Raw, leading many to assume that she could be dealing with injuries.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, there were no reports of serious injuries following WWE Elimination Chamber. However, many of the wrestlers did walked away with bumps, and bruises those are common after a Chamber night. That being said, the fans of Liv Morgan are relieved considering that she left the show unharmed despite some dangerous spots in the match.

For the time being, Liv Morgan remains directionless at Wrestlemania 41. As the record-breaking three-time & current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, she and Raquel Rodriguez should put their titles on the line at the two-night event, this April but there’s still no update on their potential challengers. Traditionally, WWE hosts multi-person match over this particular title.