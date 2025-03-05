One of the most popular female wrestlers, Saraya’s brother used to be a part of the All Elite Wrestling for around a year. But in a changed circumstance, he known as Zak Knight is no longer associated with the company.

It appears that Zak can’t be dubbed as an All Elite after his contract expired last month, according to the reports of PWInsider. For those who don’t know, Saraya and her brother, Zodiac Zak Knight always possessed a similar passion for watching and loving professional wrestling. The siblings always had the same goal of making it in the big leagues, WWE to be specific but Zak didn’t make it to the WWE.

Around 2014, Zak was turned down by the WWE after initial tryouts. A decade later, he returned to the United States with some aspirations of pursuing wrestling in the company owned by Tony Khan.

AEW’s Saraya Shares Looks From 2025 New York Fashion Week Appearances

Saraya introduced Zak Knight to the AEW audience in February 2024

On the February 23 episode of Rampage, last year, Saraya announced that her brother, an independent wrestler Zak Knight, has signed with the AEW. In a backstage promo with Harley Cameron & Renee Paquette, she introduced Knight and said that they belonged to the wrestling royalty in the United Kingdom.

Being part of Saraya’s revamped Outcasts group, Zak made his AEW in-ring debut against Ruby Soho’s husband Angelo Parker on the April 2024 episode of Rampage, picking up a win. He then won four straight dark matches from May through June 2024. Afterward, ROH TV tapings also awarded him two more wins but he was never again found on TV.

Saraya and Harley Cameron reveal the endgame of their plan of splitting up Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@Saraya | @itsdanni_ellexo | @RealRubySoho | @TheAngeloParker pic.twitter.com/3wdMliYy7D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2024

Before participating in a tryout in AEW in December 2023, the 33-year-old wrestler also appeared at that year’s AEW All In PPV along with their family to celebrate Saraya’s AEW Women’s World Championship win over Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in a four-way match in the United Kingdom.

As for Saraya, her absence from AEW TV also continued since last year’s fall. This comes even though she extended her contract with the company for one year taking her through this year’s September. It appears that she has been working on TV projects and preparing for her upcoming memoir release. During this absence, the former WWE Superstar also broke up with boyfriend Ronnie Radke.