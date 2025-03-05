We have a new WWE Women’s World Champion on WWE Raw in the form of IYO SKY upon completion of the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. Originally, Rhea Ripley was the distant favorite to walk int Wrestlemania as the reigning champion especially after just winning the title in January but she’s lost the gold in just her second title defense.

With the shocker, IYO SKY has not only clinched the championship from MAMI’s tough grasps but also made history in the process. Kicking off her first reign as Women’s World Champion, she has now become the first woman to win a Grand Slam feat in two major promotions, namely WWE and STARDOM.

Making a name for herself during her tenure in the Japanese promotion, IYO SKY first achieved the feat as she held every championship available in the company. Following last night’s title win, she is not only a first-ever STARDOM Grand Slam Champion, but also the first-ever wrestler to accomplish a similar feat in a different promotion, as well.

IYO SKY is the seventh women’s Grand Slam Champion in WWE

Overall, IYO SKY is the seventh Women’s WWE Grand Slam Champion, following in the footsteps of the Four Horsewomen in the WWE – (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks & Bayley), Asuka, and Rhea Ripley. The grand slam feat is accomplished when a WWE Superstar holds the Raw/Women’s Championship, the SmackDown/Women’s World Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

In the presence of the Elimination Chamber 2025 match winner Bianca Belair at ringside, IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley (c) to win the Women’s World Championship in the main event match of the March 3 episode of WWE Raw. In the finishing sequence of the match, Ripley was focused on Belair in an argument that led to her downfall.

After pinning Ripley with the second over-the-top-rope moonsault, IYO SKY is now set to face Bianca Belair, the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match, at WrestleMania 41 with the newly won title on the line. However, given Ripley’s top status, the former champion is also expected to be in the mix to set up a triple threat at the biggest event of them all.