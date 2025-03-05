Not much happening in her WWE career, Natalya Neidhart will now be seen trying her luck outside the professional wrestling promotion. After utilizing the current WWE partnerships with other companies for the Wrestlemania 41 weekend, she’s now been announced for a second non-WWE appearance just a month after the biggest premium live event of the year.

Just a day after the veteran was confirmed for GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII in April, Billy Corgan’s NWA has now revealed that Natalya Neidhart will be present at the newly announced Crockett Cup 2025 show on May 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Just announced on Busted Open Radio! The Crockett Cup returns on May 17th to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia! If the most prestigious tag team tournament ever isn’t enough, @WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart will be competing in an NWA ring!” a statement via NWA was released on social media regarding the appearance.

“We are so pleased and proud that Natalya Neidhart will be making her NWA debut on May 17 in Philly,” the promotion’s owner Corgan further stated in a press release, “and our eternal thanks to WWE for their support on this historic night.”

“Philadelphia is an ideal location for the Crockett Cup, recognized as one of the most anticipated and competitive events in the NWA calendar,” stated Joe Galli, NWA’s Chief Operations Officer.

Career update around Natalya Neidhart in WWE

As stated above, WWE has already allowed Natalya Neidhart to cross over to Josh Barnett’s GCW promotion. Barnett himself announced in a social media post, a night before that the WWE Superstar will compete during the XIII edition of Bloodsport which takes place on April 17 during WrestleMania weekend. This also puts the WWE star’s involvement at ‘Mania in jeopardy.

In the late summer of 2024, Natalya Neidhart reportedly signed a new multi-year deal with WWE after her last contract with the promotion expired in June, leading to uncertainty about her WWE career. While she’s back onboard with the company from September onward, the terms and length of the deal have not been disclosed.

During this tenure in the WWE, Natalya Neidhart has mostly been competing on episodes of Main Event and WWE Speed. Her last match on Raw took place in December in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. She defeated Alba Fyre on the February 24 Main Event taping before also participating in the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup.