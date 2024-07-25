One of the much-anticipated matches for AEW All In 2024 has been confirmed during the latest Blood & Guts match that went down on last night’s episode of Dynamite from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. In this bout, TNT Champion Jack Perry will defend against current nemesis Darby Allin.

As noted above this title match announcement for AEW All In 2024 was part of the finishing sequence of the Blood & Guts 2024 matchup where Team AEW (AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland, ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin & The Acclaimed) defeated The Elite (AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, TNT Champion Jack Perry & “Hangman” Adam Page) inside a dual caged structure.

Update On Skye Blue’s Health Following Injury Situation On July 20 AEW Collision

In the finishing sequence of the match, Jack Perry was handcuffed to the cage as Darby Allin poured gasoline on him and threatened to light him on fire if he didn’t agree to the TNT title match at AEW All In 2024. Perry spat on his face in response as Allin brought a lighter. To save Perry from a burning situation, another handcuffed Matt Jackson interrupted and pleaded with Allin not to do so.

Update On Jamie Hayter’s AEW In-Ring Return After 1-Year-Long Injury Hiatus

Preventing Perry from getting on fire the EVP of AEW agreed to the match on Perry’s behalf at AEW All In 2024. He also said “I Quit” to put an end to the hellacious Blood & Guts match that main-evented Dynamite, this week. Once the show was over, the title match was further officially announced by AEW.

Allin previously set Perry on fire with a flamethrower during the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing in May. Since then, he continued a feud with Perry and the other members of The Elite this summer to culminate in this title match at AEW All In 2024.

AEW All In 2024 PPV Match Card

AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view returns to the famous Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 25. To date, four matches have been announced and all of those will be contested over championships. The current match card for the biggest AEW PPV of the year is given below,

– AEW World Championship Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

– AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

– AEW American Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

– TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin