The annual AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 will soon be underway, determining new challengers for the respective top men’s and women’s championships present in All Elite Wrestling. On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the two brackets for the male and female superstars have been revealed for the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments.

The eight-person AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournament will begin in the coming weeks, with the finals set for the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, May 25. The winners of the tournaments will receive a championship belt for their wins alongside a future championship shot, per their choice.

All eight participants from the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 tournament female side have been named but a wild card spot is still available in the men’s bracket, indicating that a mystery performer will eventually enter the fold.

AEW Collision: Five Matches Announced For Dynasty 2025 Go-Home Episode

Plus, Kevin Knight has been announced to be the replacement for Jay White who had previously declared for the tournament and had the intention to move to Double or Nothing for a championship match. But, he was taken out by The Death Riders in an angle on Wednesday’s Dynamite and then subsequently from the AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025.

It was during the revelation of the full match card of the AEW Owens Hart Cup 2025 that Excalibur noted that White had been attacked by the Death Riders and would be unable to compete. No footage was shown of the attack.

In more updates to the situation, Fightful Select reports that this injury was not just a storyline but that White is legitimately injured for which he possibly needs to undergo surgery. The whereabouts of this injury, its severity, and the timetable for a return are unknown.

AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 Men’s Tournament first-round matches

Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

Hangman Adam Page vs. Wild Card

AEW Owen Hart Cup 2025 Women’s Tournament first-round matches

Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart

Athena vs. Harley Cameron