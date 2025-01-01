AEW Revolution has been one of the cornerstone events in the history of the professional wrestling promotion since its inception in 2019. It will also mark the second pay-per-view outing for the company in 2025 and the first Big-Four event of the year in its usual time slot.

In the latest, reports are out regarding All Elite Wrestling hosting the 2025 edition of AEW Revolution which is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at the iconic Crypto.com Arena FKA Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. After Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp affirmed the venue, the promotion itself has now confirmed the same, taking to their social media handles.

It appears that the AEW Revolution venue was strategically chosen after WWE opted to move its Netflix premiere of Monday Night Raw from the Crypto.com Arena to the Intuit Dome. The city of LA was always slated to host the show, however, given that Netflix operates from this city.

An official statement regarding AEW Revolution 2025 has arrived on the company’s part, and the sixth annual installment will undoubtedly showcase some of the most incredible matches. This particular show has already been memorable in AEW history over the years. Fans can expect that tradition to continue as some of the top-tier professional wrestlers get booked for an unforgettable night.

History of AEW Revolution pay-per-view shows

Since the inaugural edition in 2020, AEW Revolution has been hosted in several cities across the United States, and here’s a synopsis of those events,

Chicago, Illinois (2020): The inaugural AEW Revolution edition took place on February 29, 2020, at the Wintrust Arena.

Jacksonville, Florida (2021): In a rare scenario, the annual event was hosted in 2021 at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 pandemic as most of the weekly shows went down from this venue in a restricted atmosphere.

Orlando, Florida (2022): The 2022 edition of AEW Revolution was held on March 6 at the Addition Financial Arena where AEW’s latest TV tapings have just gone down.

San Francisco, California (2023): Two years ago, the PPV show took place on March 5, 2023, at the Chase Center.

Greensboro, North Carolina (2024): Last year, the AEW Revolution event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum where the event was highlighted through the Icon Sting’s retirement.