Mostly performing under the New Japan Pro Wrestling banner, Mina Shirakawa came back to All Elite Wrestling by the end of 2024. If her words are to go by then she’d be seen more on AEW television in days to follow and as such, she also possesses some bigger aspirations to achieve in the New Year.

Wrestling for occasional purposes on AEW programming, Mina Shirakawa already picked up big wins over the likes of Serena Deeb, Anna Jay, and Emi Sakura in 2024 while her only two losses in AEW came in matches for the Women’s World Championship against Toni Storm and Mariah May, respectively. However, she’s taken these losses as learning lessons and hopes to pick up a title, someday.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Mina Shirakawa assessed her position in the AEW women’s division in the fresh year of 2025. She wants a stronger presence in the wrestling circuit of the United States and with that, she also hopes to bring to women’s wrestling in North America and become a champion in the process.

“I have been a champion in Japan, and I have been a champion in the UK, but I have not been a champion in the US. So yeah, I should be a champion in the US, and I feel,” Mina Shirakawa stated. “I truly believe Japanese joshi wrestling skill is so good, so fantastic, so it’s my mission to show our skill to AEW fans. I show my skill, and I take the belt, and I will be the top of AEW. It’s my dream.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Mina Shirakawa sees herself as a future AEW women’s world champion

Moving on in the conversation, the former STARDOM also mentioned that she believes the AEW women’s division is filled with strong, beautiful female talents. Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida were the names that she cited as dream opponents for the future. Moreover, Mina Shirakawa openly admitted to achieving her goal to become an AEW Women’s World Champion.

In a major opportunity in late 2024, Mina Shirakawa challenged her former bestie, Mariah May, at the AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming edition with the AEW Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance. However, Mariah’s dominant run continued as the reigning champion retained her belt with a clean pinfall victory.