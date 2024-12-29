Last night’s Worlds End pay-per-view was an eventful one, setting the tone for this week’s first AEW Dynamite edition of 2025. Less than an hour after Kenny Omega made his surprise return to AEW programming, former TNT Champion Adam Copeland closed the night in style at AEW Worlds End.

The return also officially sets up a huge main event bout for the AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen edition, which is set for this Wednesday night. The money raised from the show will go to charity for the Hurricane Helen victims in Ashville, North Carolina.

In the main event of the AEW Worlds End 2024 PPV show, a Fatal 4-Way Match for the AEW World Championship went down where Jon Moxley (c) defeated Orange Cassidy, Jay White & “Hangman” Adam Page to retain the title. After the match, Death Riders delivered a post-match attack, which led to FTR coming out to make the save along with the returning “Rated-R Superstar” Adam Copeland aka Edge.

In a wild spot, Moxley and Copeland had a face-off amid “holy sh*t” chants from the fans. Copeland then took out Moxley with a Spear before locking in the cross-face with a piece of a steel chair. Copeland said he’s coming for Moxley after which Copeland & FTR vs. Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta was confirmed for AEW Dynamite on January 1, 2025.

That being said, AEW Dynamite will mark the first time that Copeland and Moxley will be sharing the ring. It will also mark the Rated-R Superstar’s first match since this past May’s Double or Nothing when he fractured his tibia in a barbed wire cage match against Malakai Black. This led him to surgery in July and he was reportedly cleared for in-ring action in November.

AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen 2025 episode match card

The 2025 Fight for the Fallen special episode of AEW Dynamite is scheduled for New Year’s Day on January 1, 2025, at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina. This will be AEW’s first event to be simulcast on television and Max, with all future AEW television programs to be airing on Max. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter

– Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. Rated FTR (Adam Copeland, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood) in a six-man tag team match

– Jeff Jarett to provide an update on his future