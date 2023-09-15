AEW Star Saraya Calls Twitter/X Community “A Bunch Of Misogynistic Neck Beards”

Saraya is not only a pioneer in the professional wrestling world but she’s also one of the most popular figures in the industry. While she has millions of followers who’ve been inspired by her all across the globe, her beef with a portion of the social media goers is quite infamous and it also keeps her trending on the internet.

In the latest, Saraya addressed negative feedback with the following tweet which appeared to be a shot to a bunch of people who often throw hatred toward her,

“People want you to be a heel until you are actually a heel then they’re like ‘no not like that you’re too mean’ wrestling twitter is so soft. It’s because it’s a bunch of misogynistic neck beards or stan accounts who can’t tell a wrist lock from a pad lock. But they follow everything I do. Watch my tweets. Check my likes. Search my name. Keep me trending. That’s showbiz baby!”

Saraya openly admitted having breast and lip surgeries

In a now-deleted tweet, Saraya also openly admitted to undergoing surgery in the past. She never shied away from showing off her breast augmentation surgery effects in the past while also receiving lip filler treatments over five years ago. Responding to a fan’s question, she also asked him if she may have had any actual surgeries since then,

“Oh s*** I have? Of course breast augmentation. Lip filler over 5 years ago. Not since then. But what else have I had done bud? Enlighten me. I would love to know what actual surgery I’ve had on my face.”

These tweets essentially came in light of what happened during the September 13 episode of AEW Dynamite. On that night, Toni Storm defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose in a four-way match to become the number-one contender for the AEW Women’s World Championship. With that, Storm confirmed her spot on the AEW Grand Slam 2023 card against the champion Saraya for a title match.

After the match, a Twitter user @kotarokicks, expressed disappointment in the quality of the match and labeled it to be “terrible.” Saraya noticed the same and quickly responded to the fan’s criticism by questioning his integrity about questioning the ability of the performers.