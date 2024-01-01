AEW World Championship: Update On New Belt Design To Be Debuted In 2024

A new holder for the AEW World Championship was received at the very beginning of 2024 and after a gap of more than a year in the form of Samoa Joe. That creative move made by the All Elite Wrestling promotion reportedly sent the former champion into a hiatus while the new champion is looking forward to creating his legacy and that would begin with a newly designed world title belt.

Samoa Joe defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship in the main event of this past weekend’s AEW Worlds End PPV. MJF passed out to Joe’s Coquina Clutch to lose the match and thereby end his one-year-long championship reign. That title change is reportedly bringing a lot of changes around the company. While free agents could be coming after a new champion, he will be carrying a new belt, as well.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, the AEW World Championship will be changing its look and it is scheduled to undergo some changes, this year. Going by the report, side plate options are the only confirmed feature of the new title. A sample of those side plates can be seen in the custom belt that Tony Khan presented to the Clemson Tigers after their win over the Kentucky Wildcats at the TaxSlayer Bowl.

#AEW’s Owner & CEO @TonyKhan presented a custom AEW World Championship to the Head Coach of @ClemsonFB, Dabo Swinney in recognition of the Tigers winning the 2023 @taxslayerbowl today in Jacksonville at the @jaguars home, @EverBankStadium pic.twitter.com/4EXZwATJNQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2023

Possible new design revealed for AEW World Championship Belt

The new version of the AEW World Championship will also have a black background behind the AEW logo, but it is yet to be known whether the final belt redesign will have it on it. Any further changes to the design weren’t revealed and only when the new design is put into use, the actual changes will be known officially by the company.

The latest version of the AEW World Championship is the Burberry version of the title known as the “The Big Burberry Belt” or “Triple B,” which was introduced after MJF became champion during the 2022 edition of Full Gear PPV. When Samoa Joe won the title at Worlds End pay-per-view, he ended MJF’s 406-day reign as champion.

After the match, Adam Cole was revealed as The Devil and his goons were revealed to be Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven. They beat up MJF to end the show which was a kayfabe way to write MJF off WWE programming.