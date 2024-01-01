Update On Britt Baker’s Absence From AEW Dynamite And Collision Programming

Britt Baker was the first female talent to be signed to All Elite Wrestling promotion alongside Brandi Rhodes. Unlike the latter talent, she has been a former AEW Women’s World Champion who carried the women’s division of the company during the pandemic as a full-time in-ring performer. Her rise to the top of the fame has been well-documented but we haven’t seen her around much in recent memory.

Being a prominent figure in All Elite Wrestling since its launch in 2019, her absence from television has been felt in 2023. Alongside Britt Baker, names like Thunder Rosa, Riho, Jamie Hayter, Saraya and more have missed TV time which expectedly hampered AEW’s booking around their female roster.

Britt Baker shelved from AEW TV due to injury reasons

During this absence, Britt Baker also expressed her frustration about her lack of TV time and promo time compared to the male talents of the AEW. The Wrestling Observer then revealed that her absence is due to a bad back and an illness that is preventing her from traveling to recent shows in her hometown of Pittsburgh. The health-related issue is why her limited involvement in storylines and her focus on promoting other talents in recent months led to her long absence.

The source emphasized the injury situation while nothing was noted regarding the return of the top female star of AEW. Only Tony Khan recently stated in an interview that he will bring some of the top free agents for the female roster in 2024 while some former champions will also be back to shake things up for his promotion.

Britt Baker has become a veteran female talent on how to cut a promo and deliver some special matches. There was a time when she was featured on every show of AEW, but those days seem to be in the past. Apart from some segments to promote Timeless Toni Storm, not much emphasis has been given to female talents segments which led to a fan backlash. Hopefully, things will be better around the AEW Women’s Division in 2024 where Britt Baker can certainly expect to get a ton of TV as well as promo time.