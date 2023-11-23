AEW Worlds End 2023: MJF’s Next World Championship Defense Announced

All Elite Wrestling will host one final pay-per-view in the form of AEW Worlds End 2023 to wrap things up for this year. This would be a brand new event scheduled for the wrestling company as the inaugural edition by the very end of December. It seems that the world heavyweight championship of the AEW brand will be on the line on that night despite the fact that the champion is injured.

MJF defeated Jay White in the main event of the Full Gear PPV to retain the AEW World Championship and continue with the longest title run in the company. MJF has now held the Title for one full year but he’s in an injured state. The positive thing is that the injury won’t force him to miss the AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV.

WWE NXT: Massive Fatal-4-Way Booked For November 28 Episode

MJF suffered multiple injuries at Full Gear

WrestlePurists was the outlet to report that MJF suffered multiple injuries at Full Gear,

“According to sources, MJF hurt his hip during his match vs. Jay White and had to have his hip popped back in after the show. He was also said to have banged up his shoulder.”

It was also asserted that MJF is not expected to miss any TV time, but the current plan is for him to be on TV in a non-wrestling capacity to heal things up. In the meantime, he will also be building things up for his next title defense set for AEW Worlds End 2023.

AEW Worlds End 2023: MJF vs. Samoa Joe announced for PPV

An update from the Wrestling Observer suggested that MJF will get cleared by December 30th for the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view, where he will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. The matchup was thereby confirmed on this week’s episode of AE Dynamite.

Saturday, December 30#AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPV@NassauColiseum | https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq#AEW World Championship!

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe@SamoaJoe will get his chance to rematch #AEW World Champion @The_MJF in his hometown of Long Island, NY, for the title at #AEWWorldsEnd! pic.twitter.com/G1BVXWePji — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 23, 2023

Joe had an agreement with MJF that if he teamed up with Joe and retained the ROH Tag Team Championship on the Full Gear Buy-In show, then MJF would give Joe a match for the AEW World Title. Joe & MJF defeated The Gunns at Full Gear to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles and now Joe is obliged to receive a title match that will happen at AEW Worlds End 2023 set to emanate from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on December 30.