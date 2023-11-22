WWE NXT: Massive Fatal-4-Way Booked For November 28 Episode

WWE NXT is approaching the final premium live event under their banner that’s waiting for three weeks now. Each week, we are receiving new participants for the main event attraction matches in the form of the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge contests who will earn new championship shots for the respective divisions.

Furthermore, a new challenger for the mid-card title of the WWE NXT brand will be determined, next week. As revealed during the show’s latest episode, three more main roster talents are returning to the developmental brand next week to compete in this number-one contender’s match.

NXT Deadline 2023: More Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Declared For WWE PLE

New challenger to TBD for NXT North American Title

Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes are those three names alongside which the returnee Wes Lee will set up the full fray for the fatal-4-way match that will be competing for a shot at the WWE NXT North American Championship. While there’s no confirmation available, the winner of this match is likely to face Dominik Mysterio for the title at NXT Deadline PLE.

Yo MEATHEADS!

You get a 2 for 1 next week. First, I stomp out IVAR on Monday, and then I deal with these 3 dorks on Tuesday! You're welcome @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/yezpd4tgKX — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) November 22, 2023

The Judgment Day member, Dominik is currently enjoying his second reign with the belt having won it back from Trick Williams on the October 3 episode of WWE NXT. Dom’s last title defense came against Nathan Frazer on the second night of the special Halloween Havoc episode in late October. Dom is also set to compete in his first WarGames Match this Saturday at Survivor Series.

Johnny Gargano showed excitement on returning to WWE NXT

On the flip side, Johnny Gargano is thrilled to be back on his stomping grounds as he posted the following on X,

“I have quite the history with Grimes and Bronson.. and I’ve been a fan of Wes’s work for quite a while! And you all know what happens when #JohnnyWrestling shows up in an @WWENXT ring..

Needless to say.. I think you’re going to want to see this one.”

Apart from this massive fatal-4way, two more participants for the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge are yet to be determined. The fourth set of qualifying matches will be determined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. This week, Josh Briggs and Blair Davenport won their respective qualifiers to make it to the match that’s set for NXT Deadline 2023 PLE.