CJ Perry Missed AEW Weekly Tapings After Getting Hospitalized

CJ Perry is still trying to leave a mark in All Elite Wrestling as a high-profile manager since her debut at All Out PPV. While she is currently working in a ringside role with her most recent client, Andrade El Idolo, chances are still there that we might get to see her in a wrestling match. However, it’s not happening, imminently especially after she is dealing with a bit of health issues.

Around the latest episode of AEW Collision, this weekend, CJ Perry made a concerning post on X, formerly known as Twitter which forced El Idolo to walk solo on the entrance ramp during the show. Per the shared series of photos by the former WWE Superstar, an unexpected health challenge was revealed. She had an infection on her finger which got scattered around her arm and this in turn, forced her to get admitted into the hospital’s emergency room.

CJ Perry offered the following caption to explain what was going on with her finger,

“#CMLL Please keep me in your prayers I’m at the ER @vphcares. The infection from my small finger has gone up my arm. I am so sorry I had to miss last night and @AEW tonight. I look forward to debuting in Mexico with @AndradeElIdolo. Good luck @ToBeMiro and my client @AndradeElIdolo on #AEWCollision & #AEWContinentalClassic”

No recovery update is available on CJ Perry’s AEW return

As you can guess, CJ Perry had to skip a show for CMLL promotion as her fingers were seemingly swollen alongside a reddish elbow. She also offered her best wishes to Miro, her husband, and Idolo who was a participant in the Continental Classic. Also, support was received from names like Renee Paquette, Thunder Rosa, and Steph De Lander on social media.

There’s no update on when CJ Perry could be back on AEW television after this emergency trip to the hospital. For the time being, the assumption is that she will be absent from AEW programming for an extended period. There’s a huge fanbase who is praying for her swift recovery so that she can make a quick return to AEW programming.

CJ Perry joined AEW earlier this year, debuting at the All Out pay-per-view to the surprise of her husband. She offered her help in the managerial role for Miro which was instantly rejected. The two have since been on an on-screen beef, ever since.