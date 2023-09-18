Bio

Austin Theory is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He is comparatively new in the world of professional wrestling and even at a very young age he has achieved a lot of success. Right now he is only 26 year old and WWE definitely has big plans for his future. Right now he is active on WWE SmackDown brand.

Austin Theory Height, Weight, Age & More:

Theory’s billed height in WWE is 6’1″ and he currently weighs around 220 lbs. He is one of the youngest WWE stars at this moment who he is only 26 year old right now. He was born on August 2, 1997. He has achieved a lot of success at a very young age in WWE and he definitely has a big future lying ahead of him.

Austin Theory: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Austin Theory Early Life

Theory was born on August 2, 1997 and he is currently 26 years old only. McDonough, Georgia is the place where Austin Theory born. He was a wrestling fan from his very childhood and he always wanted to be a professional wrestler when he grew up. He admired John Cena while growing up and he had been a huge fan of the former 16 times WWE World Champion.

Who is Austin Theory

Austin Theory is a WWE superstar and the youngest WWE United States champion. He is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active on the Smackdown brand of WWE and definitely one of the biggest prospects of the promotion. He has been active in the professional wrestling business for seven years.

Austin Theory WWE Debut

Theory participated in a WWE try out back in February 2018. In 2019 he signed a professional contract with WWE and on the same year he started working in the ring. On his debut match he challenged Rodrick Strong for the WWE NXT North American Championship but he lost the match.

He made his main roster debut back in March 2020 on Monday Night RAW. But soon WWE understood that he was still not ready and he was sent back to the NXT once again. He was brought back on the main roster again in 2021 as a part of WWE draft and he started working on Monday Night RAW. This time WWE has really big plans for him.

Professional Wrestling Career

Independent Circuit

Theory started his professional wrestling career back in 2016 and he started working on the independent circuit. He worked on various independent circuit promotions. He worked on the independent circuit for 3 years only and even in 3 years he achieved multiple prestigious championships like the Evolve Championship.

Debut in WWE

In 2018 he participated in a WWE tryout and in 2019 he made his in ring debut against Rodrick Strong where he challenged for the NXT North American Championship. It might have been a losing effort but he was pretty impressive on his WWE in ring debut. He spent a little more time on the NXT and in March 2020, he made his main roster debut.

But WWE understood that he was still not ready for the main roster yet so they sent him back to the NXT once again. He was never treated as a big deal in the NXT. He never got to win any championship from the promotion. He was nothing but a lower mid card in the NXT and it never looked like that WWE had any big plans for him.

Getting Drafted to Main Roster

In 2021 he returned to the main roster as a part of WWE Draft. He became a member of Monday Night RAW. Nobody had any expectations from him. Most of the fans thought he was going to be another jobber on the main roster. But the fans became a little surprised when he made an instant impact by beating Jeff Hardy on his first match on return.

He was portrayed as one of the biggest upcoming talents of the promotion. He had a lot of things to prove in front of the WWE fans since they did not see him working as a top star ever before. Slowly Theory was winning the trust of the fans and he was actually doing a pretty good job. There had been reports that Vince McMahon wanted to push him as a future face of the promotion.

He started his career as a heel and he is still a heel. He was given a new character upon making his main roster debut. He played the character of a selfie obsessed person and he kept on playing this character for more than a year. It was a new idea but it was not very well received and it was taken off by the end of 2021.

Vince McMahon’s protégé

On his early days he managed to win some big matches. He picked up victories over some of the biggest names of the promotion. He was even portrayed as the protégé of Mr McMahon whom McMahon wanted to groom by himself. Even an on screen pairing of McMahon and Theory was portrayed.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Austin Theory Austin Theory Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Austin Theory Height 6’1” Austin Theory Weight 220 lbs. Relationship Status In a Relationship Austin Theory Net Worth $7 Million Austin Theory Eye Color Brown Austin Theory Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2016 Austin Theory Mentor Vince McMahon Austin Theory Signature Moves A-Town Down Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / Austin Theory Song / Austin Theory Music A-Town Down Catchphrases *

Austin Theory Net Worth & Salary

Theory has been in the wrestling business for seven years and he is indeed one of the top rising stars of the wrestling world. He is making very good progress right now. According to reports from CooPWB, his net worth is somewhere around $7 million. But since he is a rising star, his salary is about $500,000 per year according to reports from Webstory.

Austin Theory Family

As of now, there is no such information available about Theory’s parents. There is no information about their names either. He has two younger brothers according to reports from Wikipedia. She is currently involved in a relationship with Jordyn Leonard who is a fitness model and social media influencer.

Championships and Accomplishments

He is pretty new in the world of professional wrestling and he did not get to win many championships yet. Before joining WWE, he won some Championships from the independent circuit and after joining the promotion he won the WWE United States Championship two times. He has also won the Money in the Bank ladder match last year.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (2 times), Men’s Money in the Bank (2022) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Crash Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Evolve Championship (1 time), FIP World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FSPW Heavyweight Championship (2 times), MLA Global Championship (1 time), PWA Heritage Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 80 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019, WWN Championship (2 times), WWA4 Heavyweight Championship (1 time), XWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Records Became the inaugural WWE Universal Championship

Personal life & Lifestyle

Theory is a childhood wrestling fan and he had been dreaming of becoming a professional wrestler since he was eight year old. He grew up admiring WWE legend and former sixteen times WWE World Champion John Cena. Currently, Theory is in a relationship with fitness model Jordyn Leonard.

Austin Theory Cars – No Information Available yet

Personal Information Table

Austin Theory Real Name / Full Name Austin Tyler White Austin Theory Birth Date August 2, 1997 Austin Theory Age 26 Relationship Status In a relationship Austin Theory Zodiac Sign Leo Austin Theory Birthplace McDonough, Georgia Austin Theory Nationality American Austin Theory Hometown McDonough, Georgia School/College/University Union Grove High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Austin Theory Religion No information available Finn Balor Ethnicity White Current Residence Atlanta, Georgia (Billed) Austin Theory Hobbies Reading, photography, learning, traveling, internet surfing Austin Theory Tattoo None

Austin Theory Movies and TV Shows

Theory has not featured on any movies on television series in any major role yet. He only featured in the 2017 Blockbuster movie Spider-Man: Homecoming movie as an uncredited extra. We can definitely hope to see him getting featured in more movies or Television series in the future.

Austin Theory Wife / Girlfriend

The 26 year old is not married to anyone yet. However, he is in a relationship with Jordyn Leonard who is a fitness coach. She also has an excellent social media presence. She is active in Instagram with a total following of 15000 users.

United States Champion

Big Match At WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, she got his first big match and it was against Pat McAfee. He might have lost the match but his performance was massively praised. After the match he received a Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin and he sold it pretty excellently. This Stunner sell somehow reminded us of the incredible Stunner selling of WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.

United States Champion

Soon after WrestleMania 38, WWE decided to cut off his first name and now he was only being addressed as Theory. He also won the WWE United States Championship soon after WrestleMania 38. It was also the beginning of his Championship success in WWE. He turned out to be a pretty excellent United States champion.

Money in the Bank

At Money in the Bank he dropped the WWE United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. On the same event he was added into the Money in the Bank ladder match, he was not scheduled to compete in this match previously. He shocked the entire world when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Worst Money in the Bank cash in Ever

Fans were a little confused if this was the right move. But after Triple H became the Head of Creative of WWE, it looked like he wanted to stop his big push. He cashed his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins and for the first time in WWE history, someone cashed in the Money in the Bank contract for a mid card championship and not a World championship.

Second United States Championship Win

Not only that, he also failed to cash it in successfully. Ultimately he turned out to be the worst Money in the Bank cash in ever in WWE history. Triple H faced massive criticism after this booking decision. But soon after his failed cash in he won the United States Championship at Survivor Series event and it was a triple threat match which also included Bobby Lashley.

By this time Triple H decided to restore his full name of Austin Theory and after his failed cash in he also stopped using his selfie obsessed character. After he became the United States champion this time, WWE built him pretty excellently and he defeated some of the biggest names of the promotion to keep on retaining the Championship.

Match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39 he got the biggest opponent of his career when he was challenged by his childhood Idol John Cena. He defeated John Cena to retain the championship and it was a huge push for him. He retained the championship for 258 days and finally he dropped it to Rey Mysterio recently in an episode of Smackdown.

Current Days

We must say that it was a questionable decision since he had such an amazing reign of the title and he lost the title in a less than 2 minutes match. He should have dropped it in at least a pay per view event and it should have been a properly built feud. He might have dropped the title but he is big push did not end and we are pretty sure that an excellent future is waiting for him in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Austin Theory

No information available yet

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Austin Theory

In spite of being comparatively new in the business, he has already gone through some big feuds and rivalries. One of the best Rivals he had so far was Seth Rollins. This legendary do mostly feuded with each other for the United States Championship and their feud took place last year. Theory also attempted his infamous cash in Rollins.

Apart from Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley had been a big rival of Theory as well. Throughout last year, the United States championship of WWE had been a 3 way feud between Seth Rollins Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley. All three wrestlers had the opportunity to carry the title. But at the end of the day, Theory had the last laugh.

Austin Theory Injury

Theory is comparatively new in WWE and he did not face any serious injuries yet. In professional wrestling, wrestlers has to go through multiple career threatening injuries. We would hope that the 26 year old does not face any kind of serious injuries in the future.

Other Details

Apart from professional wrestling, Austin Theory is pretty much successful in bodybuilding as well. He won the NPC Georgia Bodybuilding Championship in 2015. He started working as a professional in 2016 and he was pretty successful in the independent circuit before joining WWE.

Social Media Accounts

Theory is only active on Instagram with his verified account. His verified Instagram account has a following of 551k. To stay connected with him, click on this link; Austin Theory Instagram.

Austin Theory Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Alpha-1 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Aro Lucha 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bar Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CMLL 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CZW/Freelance 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EVOLVE 32 (50.79%) 1 (1.59%) 30 (47.62%) Expo Lucha 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 7 (58.33%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (41.67%) Freelance Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Glory Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWA-MS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Legends Of Wrestling 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Limitless 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 20 (32.79%) 0 (0.00%) 41 (67.21%) PROGRESS 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) The Crash 5 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (44.44%) WWE 99 (43.81%) 0 (0.00%) 127 (56.19%) WWNLive 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) TOTAL 176 (43.46%) 1 (0.25%) 228 (56.30%)

Austin Theory Manager

Theory did not get any manager yet after he became famous. When he was in the NXT he got managed by the members of The Way faction. He was a member of it during his NXT days. Recently he has teamed up with the Australian professional wrestler Grayson Waller who is Managing him in his recent matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Austin Theory start wrestling?

A. Austin Theory started working in 2016

Q. How tall is Austin Theory in feet?

A. Austin Theory is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Austin Theory manager?

A. Austin Theory does not have a manager, however, he gets managed by his current partner Grayson Waller

Q. What is current Austin Theory song?

A. Austin Theory uses the song ‘A-Town Down’

Q. Who is Austin Theory mother?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is Austin Theory father?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is currently Austin Theory girlfriend?

A. Austin Theory’s current girlfriend is fitness model Jordyn Leonard

Q. Who is Austin Theory brother?

A. Austin Theory has two younger brothers

Q. How much is Austin Theory worth?

A. Austin Theory’s net worth is something around $7m

Q. How many times Austin Theory won the WWE United States title?

A. Austin Theory had been a two times WWE United States Champion