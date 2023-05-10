“THE MAN” Becky Lynch has come around on this week’s Monday Night Raw and nobody should have dared to cut her off. She returned on the show to seek vengeance on WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and had success in doing so but due to some technical issues, a lot of words still remained to get off her chest.

As her segment was about to end on WWE Raw, Becky Lynch found herself being interrupted by her own theme music just when she was trying to cut a promo toward Trish Stratus. Now being the rebel persona that she is, she decided to deal with the situation and also the person responsible for this in a backstage segment.

Becky Lynch posts interesting video on Instagram from Raw

As revealed on Becky Lynch’s Instagram page via a video, the only co-Raw and Smackdown Women’s Champion confronted the culprit, that’s the producer of the segment who played her music, earlier than expected. An angry Lynch took some verbal shots at the guy before punching him with a forearm.

Becky Lynch was seemingly upset over fallouts with Trish Stratus

Some might say that Becky Lynch was overreacting (in a kayfabe way) but she did have her own reasons to do so. After all, this was her first appearance on Raw in nearly a month, and that too, after she was betrayed by Trish Stratus in April 10 episode. This came after she and Stratus dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Despite being champions with Lita, Becky Lynch defended the championship belts with Stratus after Lita was unable to compete due to a backstage attack which was also committed by Stratus as the latter confessed. Since that betrayal, Stratus has made several appearances on Raw and made harsh comments toward THE MAN to continue the ongoing feud.

It continued during this week’s Raw from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as Trish Stratus was seen distributing “Missing” posters with Becky Lynch’s face on them, backstage. After coming to the ring, she again verbally blasted her current rival before the latter finally appeared in the ring and took her out with a Bex-ploder Suplex. Lynch apparently had a lot to say but her mic was ultimately cut off.