With WWE presenting a star-studded affair on Monday Night Raw debut episode on Netflix, many assumed Becky Lynch’s comeback was slated to happen on the show. However, nothing much occurred, and as such no activity was seen which could hint at the potential return. New details have now surfaced claiming that she was never supposed to be on the show in the first place.

Earlier reports heading into the historic WWE Raw Netflix debut episode in Los Angeles indicated that Becky Lynch was set to make a comeback to WWE television after months of absence. In a contradictory update, Fightful Select clarifies that she was never planned for the show.

In fact, the source has also mentioned that Becky Lynch wasn’t even present in Los Angeles and there were no chances of her showing up on Raw, this past Monday night. Speculation that her appearance was cut has also been debunked by the reliable outlet, as her return was never penciled in for the night. As such, we now speculate whether she is Royal Rumble-bound or not.

Reports claimed WWE canceled Becky Lynch’s comeback on Raw

Reports coming out of this week’s Raw claimed that Becky Lynch’s highly anticipated comeback was originally in the pipeline but it was shelved in the last minute. According to Bodyslam, the top WWE Superstar was in Los Angeles for an appearance during the Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

However, the appearance was scrapped to make room for a moment featuring The Undertaker who came out as The American Badass and celebrated with Rhea Ripley following her title-winning moment against Liv Morgan. It appears that this was the only moment that WWE had planned and no such alteration was made to it.

As for Becky Lynch, her absence never indicated any issues with WWE, though. After her contract expired in 2024, she reportedly re-signed with the company, solidifying her future with WWE. This could be the reason that she did attend some Netflix-related events in December surrounding the anticipated debut but she reportedly told people she was simply there “supporting” the brand.

As of late 2024, neither Becky Lynch’s WrestleMania plans nor her return storyline had been finalized. However, considering this is the busiest phase of the WWE calendar, we can certainly expect her to be back in due course around Royal Rumble.