Cathy Kelley showed her commitment to work via her appearance on the latest bygone WWE Raw debut on Netflix episode from Los Angeles, California. It was in the same city where she resides and she’s been one of the victims of the current wildfire activities around the city. But she still showed up to the workplace despite the crisis.

The situation around Cathy Kelley was revealed to the public as she was reacting to a post on Twitter/X showing the destruction caused by the wildfire in LA. The WWE broadcaster also revealed that she’s one of the people who have had to temporarily leave their homes due to calamity,

“Friends have lost homes, countless more displaced—witnessing the LA fires and devastation they’re continuing to leave behind is beyond heartbreaking. Just evacuated my own home. I can’t even begin to comprehend or put into words this feeling”

Cathy Kelley Joined WWE After Getting Inspired By Ex-Divas Champion

Cathy Kelley isn’t the only one who’s made reference to the wildfires ravaging the area in LA. In an Instagram post on Thursday, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey announced the birth of her second daughter with husband Travis Browne, Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne, and being Southern California residents, they’ve also dealt with the fire activities.

Recent reports suggest that a series of wildfires devastated the Los Angeles area on Tuesday and the wrath of the fire was amped up due to powerful winds and the unusual dry conditions. As of Thursday, at least seven people had been killed by the fires while more than a thousand structures have been destroyed. There’s no update on how badly Cathy Kelley was affected due to this.

Cathy Kelley is enjoying her second stint with the WWE

For the time being, Cathy Kelley is enjoying her second tenure with the WWE, this time on the main roster. During her first run with the WWE, she had mostly worked on NXT shows and as such, she’s experienced working on both the mainstay as well as the developmental talents. Her charming personality earned her fame in the WWE Universe.

Briefly leaving the WWE in early 2020 due to personal reasons, Cathy Kelley returned on the night of Extreme Rules 2022 and she’s since been assigned to the WWE Raw brand with backstage interviewer’s duties.