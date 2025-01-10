Almost a couple of years passed since we saw Alexa Bliss on WWE television. With her maternity hiatus continuing, there’ve been speculations regarding her return to the WWE programming since last year’s summer as she’s reportedly been cleared for in-ring action. However, most of the outlets offered negative updates regarding her return to the scene.

The situation has changed for good for the time as Alexa Bliss’ WWE return is officially gaining momentum, with the latest reports indicating that her comeback is actively being planned by the WWE officials and that she’s being factored into future WWE creative plans.

WrestleVotes shared an update on the former women’s champion, revealing that WWE is preparing for her return by incorporating her into upcoming storylines. Furthermore, new developments have also been observed in new merchandise and promotional materials:

“The highly anticipated return of Alexa Bliss is on the horizon, according to a well placed source. Creative is reportedly working her into future plans, with merchandise and promotional materials already in development.”

Alexa Bliss’ return should happen before Wrestlemania 41 PLE

PWInsiderElite has confirmed by the end of 2024 that Alexa Bliss should make her highly anticipated return to WWE storylines after the holiday season with no specific available for the return for the time being. The belief is that she should be back in the mix before the WrestleMania season. The road to the biggest WWE PLE of the year officially kicks off with the Royal Rumble scheduled on February 1 and the return could be reserved for that night.

On the occasion of the New Year, Alexa Bliss sent the Twitter-verse into a frenzy after posting a stunning photo of herself without any caption. The WWE fans took this as a potential hint at her return with the Royal Rumble coming up and they took to the comment section with pleas for her comeback.

Alexa Bliss was last seen on WWE TV in a match at the 2023 Royal Rumble against Bianca Belair with the WWE Raw women’s championship on the line. Since then, she has had a transformative time away from WWE. During that hiatus, she had to overcome personal health challenges while also embracing motherhood, marking one of the most important phases in her personal life.