Bio

Bobby Roode aka Robert Roode is a retired Canadian professional wrestler who is best known among the wrestling fans for his time in TNA Wrestling. He has been a two times TNA World Heavyweight Champion in the promotion. He also had an amazing time in WWE and he won multiple championships in the biggest wrestling promotion of them all.

Bobby Roode Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Roode is 6’1” and his billed weight is 235 lbs. Roode was born on May 11, 1976 and currently the former WWE United States Champion is 47 year old. He has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling, and he has also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the wrestling world.

Bobby Roode: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

Roode was born on May 11, 1976 and currently he is 47 year old. Peterborough, Ontario, Canada is the place where Bobby Roode born. Roode had been a wrestling fan from his childhood and he grew up in an athletic environment. He played Hockey during his earlier life. He attended Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institution and he was a stick boy for the OHL’s Peterborough Petes.

Who is Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode is a 48 year old retired Canadian professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, TNA Wrestling, and also in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He has also won major championships from all over the wrestling world. He could not return to action after picking up a neck injury in 2022. He is also known as Robert Roode.

Bobby Roode WWE Debut

Roode made his on screen debut during NXT TakeOver: Dallas event of 2016. He was seen among the crowd during the event. He also appeared in NXT TakeOver: The End where he was seen in a backstage interview beside then NXT General Manager William Regal. He appeared in multiple dark matches in WWE from 1998 to early 2004.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Roode had been a childhood wrestling fan and he always wanted to become a professional wrestler. He joined wrestling in 1998 and he was only 18 during the time. He trained in Peterborough, Ontario which was his hometown. He was trained by Sean Morley and Shane Sewell. Sean Morley was famous among the WWE fans under the ring name Val Venis.

In Ring Debut

Roode had been pretty athletic from his childhood and before joining wrestling he played hockey. So it was not very difficult for him to adopt wrestling. He made his in ring debut in June 1988 under the ring name “Total” Lee Awesome. He was only 18 at the time. His debut match was against Pete Rock. He worked regularly on the Canadian independent circuit and he became a well known face among the indefence during his time.

Early WWE Appearances

He also got the opportunity to work outside of Canada as he worked in the World Wrestling Council which was a famous Puerto Rican professional wrestling promotion. From 1998 to 2004 he made a number of dark match appearances in WWE. But he could never earn any contract from the promotion during his early career.

TNA Wrestling Debut

In 2004 he got a big contract from TNA Wrestling which was an emerging promotion during the time. From the very first day of joining the promotion, he had been pretty impressive. He was brought into the promotion by Scott D’Amore who was also the owner of Border City Wrestling. He made his TNA Wrestling debut as a part of Team Canada faction.

First Major Title Win

Roode had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining TNA Wrestling and he did not have to wait much to taste his first Championship success in the promotion as in October 2004, he teamed up with Eric Young to defeat the team of Christopher Daniels and James Storm to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship. It was also his first major Championship success.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bobby Roode, Robert Roode Bobby Roode Nick Names Glorious, The Canadian Enforcer Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bobby Roode Height 6’1” Bobby Roode Weight 235 lbs. Relationship Status Married Bobby Roode Net Worth $1.5 Million Bobby Roode Eye Color Green Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2001 Mentor * Bobby Roode Signature Moves Diving knee drop, Spinning Spinebuster Finishing Move(s) Glorious DDT, Arm trap crossface Theme Song / Bobby Roode Song / Bobby Roode Music Glorious (WWE) Catchphrases *

Bobby Roode Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Roode is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $150,000 as his annual salary from WWE. He took retirement from in ring action in 2022 after a severe injury and presently, he is active in WWE as a backstage producer.

Bobby Roode Family

Roode was born on May 11, 1976 in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. He was the son of Sandy Roode and Bob Roode. Roode prefers to keep his personal life as he does not share much information about his family life. There is no information available on his parents or whether the former two times TNA World Heavyweight Champion has any siblings.

Championships and Accomplishments

Roode had been quite successful in terms of winning championships and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the wrestling world. He has won top championships from TNA Wrestling, as long as from all over the Independent Circuit. In WWE, he had been a three times WWE Tag Team Champion and as well as a former WE United States Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Dolph Ziggler, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Chad Gable (1) and Dolph Ziggler (1), WWE United States Championship Tournament (2017–2018) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Tag Team of the Year (2009) – with James Storm BCW Can-Am Heavyweight Championship (1 time), BCW Can-Am Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Petey Williams Canadian Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2023 – as member of Beer Money, Inc. NWA Cyberspace Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Shockwave Internet Championship (1 time) PTW Heavyweight Championship (2 times) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Tag Team of the Year (2008, 2011) with James Storm, Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2012 RAW Heavyweight Championship (4 times) TNA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), TNA King of the Mountain Championship (1 time), TNA World Tag Team Championship (6 times) – with James Storm (5) and Austin Aries (1), NWA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Eric Young, Bound for Glory Series (2011), Team 3D Invitational Tag Team Tournament (2009) – with James Storm, TNA Tag Team Championship Series (2010) – with James Storm, TNA Tournament of Champions (2013) TWE Heavyweight Championship (1 time) UWA Heavyweight Championship (2 times), UWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Petey Williams Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Worked Match of the Year (2006) Reverse battle royal on Impact! Records One times WWE United States Champion, NXT Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Roode became a renowned name among the wrestling fans after joining TNA Wrestling and he spent 12 years in the promotion. He joined WWE in 2016 and started working regularly in the promotion. A lot of fans believe that it was his first run in WWE, but he actually worked in a number of dark matches in WWE before 2004. He was still not under contract with the promotion during the time.

Personal Information Table

Bobby Roode Real Name / Full Name Robert Francis Roode Jr. Birth Date May 11, 1976 Bobby Roode Age 47 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Peterborough, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Peterborough, Ontario, Canada School/College/University Kenner Collegiate Vocational Institution Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Not known Bobby Roode Ethnicity White Current Residence Peterborough, Ontario, Canada Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Watching Movies Bobby Roode Tattoo *

Bobby Roode Movies and TV Shows

Roode never considered acting as a professional career and there is no report on whether he has ever appeared in any movies or television series. He has always been a professional wrestling fan and he became a part of the wrestling at the age of 18. We can expect him to appear in movies or television series in the future.

Bobby Roode Wife

Roode is presently married to Tracy Roode and together the couple is living happily for the last three decades. Roode was quite young when he got married. Together, the happy couple has three children; Robert Roode III, Riley Roode, and Nicholas Roode. He was born on Peterborough, Ontario, Canada and it is still recognized as his residence.

Main Event Success

Title Success in TNA

Roode went on to become one of the top stars of TNA Wrestling and he remained active in the promotion for 12 long years. He won almost all the possible championships in the promotion including a total of two TNA World Heavyweight Championship titles, and also a total of eight Tag Team championships in TNA Wrestling.

Further Success

Roode remained active in the promotion for 12 long years and he had some amazing feuds with some of the top stars of the time. During his TNA Wrestling career, he also had a career in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a couple of years. He spent a number of years on the independent circuit as well. In 2016 he left TNA Wrestling ending his 12 year tenure with the promotion never to return.

Joining WWE

In the same year he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE and this was the first time he could sign a contract with the promotion. He was appointed in the NXT after signing the contract, NXT is the developmental territory of WWE. He had been promoted as a top star of NXT and he became famous under the ring name “Glorious” Bobby Roode among the NXT fans.

NXT Champion, Main Roster Debut

Soon after making his NXT debut, Roode became a sensation and he also won the NXT Championship. He mostly became famous among the fans because of his amazing entrance theme. He remained active in the developmental territory of WWE for around a year and in August 2017 he made his main roster debut and he was given the chance to work in Friday Night SmackDown.

Championship Success, Retirement

At first, he had been promoted as a singles mid card star. He even won the WWE United States championship one time soon after joining SmackDown. Later he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and formed a Tag Team named The Dirty Dawgs. Together they won the WWE Tag Team titles two times. In 2022 he suffered a severed neck injury which unfortunately ended his in ring career. After this injury, he could never return to in ring action.

Iconic Quotes From Bobby Roode

“I got into this business for one reason, and I stayed in this business for one reason: To be the World Heavyweight Champion. I think if you are in professional wrestling, and you don’t have that dream or aspire to be the best and carry that World Heavyweight Championship, then you are in the wrong business.”

“Austin Aries is a guy that has been the longest-reigning ‘X Division’ champion, has proven himself all over the world before he even got to TNA, and is well-respected in the industry, so I think he’s a guy to look out for and I look forward to working with.”

“To me, I think I’ve always carried that type of WWE style with me throughout my career, even before I got here, so the transition hasn’t been that difficult. I’ve been enjoying the transition, to be honest with you, because in my opinion, this business evolves all the time, and it changes all the time.”

“To this day, I continuously get social media people tweeting doing ‘Glorious Bombs’ from all over the world. You have little kids doing them. You have moms doing them who have no idea what they’re doing, but they’re doing it. It’s become one of those entertaining things.”

“I was in TNA for over a dozen years. I had a great run there – I had a great career – but obviously, WWE has always been the be-all, end-all of sports entertainment. Until you get there and experience it on a personal level, you just don’t know.”

“If there was a dream match I could do, it would definitely be in a match against Curt Hennig. I think, growing watching him, I have hours and hours and hours of footage of ‘Mr. Perfect’ Curt Hennig and just studied his stuff for years.”

“Triple H is very hands-on and approachable. My whole ‘Glorious’ song is because of Triple H. Before I even signed my contract, we discussed what I wanted to do and what he felt like I could do. It’s been a real joy working for him.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bobby Roode

Roode had multiple top rivalries with some of the top stars of wrestling. He started to get recognition from the fans after he joined TNA Wrestling and he had top rivalries with some of the biggest TNA stars over the years. AJ Styles had been one of his biggest rivals during his TNA Wrestling career. He also had some excellent rivalries with the life of Kurt Angle and Austin Aries.

After joining NXT he had a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship. In the main roster, he had some rivalries with the life of Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton. He defeated Jinder Mahal to win the United States Championship in a tournament final. He also had multiple Tag Team rivalries when he worked as a tag team along with Dolph Ziggler.

Bobby Roode Injury

Roode suffered a severe neck injury in 2022. He was active in WWE during the time and he was working as a tag team along with Dolph Ziggler. But the neck injury was so severe that it totally killed his in ring career. He is now working as a backstage producer in WWE. In February 2024, he confirmed during an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he is cleared to return to in ring, but he does not want to return anymore.

Other Details

Roode has appeared in many WWE video games throughout his wrestling career. His first appearance took place back in 2008 when he appeared in TNA Impact video game as a playable character. It was his first video game appearance. The first video game he appeared in was WWE 2K18 and since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in WWE video game series.

Bobby Roode Salary $150,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Bobby Roode Social Media Accounts

Roode is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account in Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 422.4K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 231K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Bobby Roode Twitter, Bobby Roode Instagram.

Bobby Roode Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DWW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) GFW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) House Of Hardcore 3 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (50.00%) HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NJPW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NWA TNA 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) NXT 54 (46.15%) 2 (1.71%) 61 (52.14%) TNA 339 (48.29%) 21 (2.99%) 342 (48.72%) TNA/WRESTLE-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UWF (Carolina) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WWE 77 (34.07%) 3 (1.33%) 146 (64.60%) WWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) TOTAL 484 (44.77%) 26 (2.41%) 571 (52.82%)

Bobby Roode Manager

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Roode had been managed by various names. He had been managed by top stars in TNA Wrestling, as well as in WWE where he worked as a tag team with Dolph Ziggler. Together, they were famously known as The Dirty Dawgs. They managed each other during their singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Bobby Roode start wrestling?

A. Bobby Roode started working in 1998

Q. How tall is Bobby Roode in feet?

A. Bobby Roode is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bobby Roode manager?

A. Bobby Roode does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by various names

Q. What is current Bobby Roode song?

A. Bobby Roode uses the song ‘Glorious’ in WWE

Q. Who is Bobby Roode mother?

A. Bobby Roode’s mother was Sandy Roode

Q. Who is Bobby Roode father?

A. Bobby Roode’s father was Bob Roode

Q. Who is currently Bobby Roode girlfriend?

A. Bobby Roode is currently married to Tracy Roode since 1995

Q. Who is Bobby Roode brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Bobby Roode worth?

A. Bobby Roode’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times Bobby Roode won the NXT title?

A. Bobby Roode had been a one time NXT Champion