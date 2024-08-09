Since her comeback on television at Forbidden Door, Britt Baker has been a major topic of discussion for professional wrestling fans for several reasons. She not only got involved in a dream feud with Mercedes Mone, right away upon her return, but her personal life was also highlighted following split rumors with Adam Cole was also surfaced.

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Britt Baker was reportedly suspended because it was believed that she instigated a backstage situation while throwing shade at MJF’s girlfriend, as well as AEW interviewer Alicia Atout. In opposition, MJF was reacting to her comments while he was also defending his girlfriend Alicia. This certainly put bad vibes on The Doctor of the AEW Women’s division but she will eventually return, next week in person on TV.

Now while speaking on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan suggested that tensions between Brandi Rhodes and Britt Baker were a factor that Cody Rhodes made his decision to leave AEW. Konnan claimed that Tony Khan was keen on supporting the former women’s world champion in these disputes, which further took things in a negative direction for Cody,

“One of the reasons that Cody left amongst many was there was problems between Brandi and Britt….Tony always takes her side….you’ll find out one day.”

Brandi Rhodes joined AEW alongside Cody Rhodes and played a key role in establishing the company’s women’s division in its early days alongside Britt Baker who was the first female signee for the company. She also served as the manager of Awesome Kong and participated in several matches during his tenure before she and Cody Rhodes ultimately left AEW in 2022.

As for the ongoing suspension situation for Britt Baker, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the confrontation stemmed from comments that the ex-champion allegedly made about MJF and Alicia Atout, MJF’s girlfriend during the July 17th episode of Dynamite. The remarks were further sent to MJF to make the scene even worse.

On this week’s Dynamite, Britt Baker’s suspension was lifted as she further promised to be present on next week’s AEW Dynamite to continue the feud with Mercedes Mone that began at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV in late June.