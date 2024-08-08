Maria Kanellis is widely known as the “First Lady of Women’s Wrestling” for her always raising her voice for the female talents of professional wrestling. While some may doubt her wrestling abilities given that she never did something remarkable inside the squared circle. However, being vocal and confident, attributed to her contributions to the industry.

Being around in the scene for almost two decades earned her the right to be called a veteran on her own. But it seems that Maria Kanellis has lost her spot on live television programming for some time and she’s trying to go with a different approach. Focusing on her family, she is looking forward to building something on her own.

Speaking on a social media platform, a user pointed out on X that Maria Kanellis only had a limited time since getting signed up for ROH by AEW owner Tony Khan. She wasn’t happy about the same as she responded to the negativity citing her unhappiness over her current role on Ring of Honor television. Her reply clearly pointed out that she has no control over her job,

“I’m not happy about it. I’ve tried to fight it. I can only do my job and look for opportunities.”

Maria Kanellis had failed attempts to regain backstage control in ROH

Further speaking on X, Maria Kanellis mentioned that she isn’t a backstage manager at ROH but still tries to mentor the women there whenever she can. Her attempt to resume her former role as the booker of ROH’s women’s division was unsuccessful. With that, the former WWE Diva emphasized that she is currently focused on her family while finding a home for her promotion Women’s Wrestling Army,

“Just saw some news about being a backstage agent at @ringofhonor. I’m not. I mentor the girls on my own time when I can. I tried to get my old job back in ROH booking the women’s division but it didn’t work. So, I’m focused on family, finding a home for @WWrestlingArmy, and managing @griffgarrison1 and @realcolekarter.”

After getting fired by the WWE in 2010, Maria Kanellis was rehired alongside her husband in the late 2010s but that stint turned out to be a failure. Eventually, the two got released by the company amid the COVID-19 budget-cut releases. Thereafter All Elite Wrestling was their next destination specifically for ROH TV but they’re yet to create noteworthy moments in the promotion.