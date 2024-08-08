Bryan Danielson received a warm-up match on this week’s AEW Dynamite as he heads onto All In 2024 for a title match where his pro-wrestling career will also be on the line. The champion himself now wants to feature in a non-title bout to keep the tune-up set for the major championship bout at the UK PPV.

In the main event of the August 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson defeated Jeff Jarrett in an Anything Goes Match with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat standing at ringside as the Special Guest. This match marked Steamboat’s return to AEW programming as he raised both the men’s hands once the showdown was over.

Thereafter, Swerve Strickland confronted Bryan Danielson and said if he had trouble defeating Jarrett, he should just imagine how hard it would be for Bryan to defeat him. Swerve said it will be a great honor for him when he retires Bryan at Wembley Stadium and he will not hesitate to take the killshot to end Bryan’s legacy.

Strickland then offered to face Bryan’s Blackpool Combat Club teammate Wheeler Yuta next week. Bryan was further requested to be at ringside for the match at AEW Dynamite to watch up close what he does to him in what would be a preview of All In 2024 in their title bout. Strickland vs. Yuta was later officially announced.

It was last week on AEW Dynamite that Strickland mentioned in a promo that winning the title shouldn’t be the ultimate goal for Bryan in regard to his career at All In. Bryan took it to heart and raised the stakes of their title match. He decided to call it a permanent quit in his wrestling career should he come up short of winning the AEW world title.

Also set for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite is a face-off where AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and number-one contender Claudio Castagnoli will appear in the ring. Castagnoli previously won a three-way match on Collision to earn a shot at the title held by Okada. But the title match date is yet to be announced.

AEW Dynamite August 14 episode match card

The August 14 AEW Dynamite episode takes place at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia and it will be the second-last episode before the 2024 All In PPV. The current match card for the weekly show goes as follows:

– AEW Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match

– Britt Baker’s in-person return

– Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada come face-to-face