AEW Dynamite: Big Female Signings Teased For 2024 By Owner Tony Khan

For a long time, the booking of AEW Dynamite faced criticism mainly due to the lackluster positions of the female talents on the show. A number of trusted shoulders were out with injury since 2023 summer which was another reason for All Elite Wrestling facing troubles to select the best option possible in big-time matches. In the New Year, that norm is supposed to change as teased by AEW President Tony Khan.

As stated by him during a recent media call, the women’s division on AEW Dynamite will soon be getting some new names in the mix. It was asserted by him that this is going to be a big transitional period for the company. Khan spoke about the company from both creative and presentation standpoints and emphasized giving a particular focus on the women’s division.

Khan also mentioned that there are several names on the women’s roster who have helped contribute to the growth of the company in 2022 including the TBS Champion Julia Hart, Riho, AEW Women’s World champion Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale among others.

Tony Khan teases big free-agent acquisitions to AEW Dynamite

That being said more focus and attention will be given to AEW Dynamite women’s division and the fanbase should get ready for some more new faces to be added to the roster,

“So, so many great names, so many great fights happening in the women’s division, which is in, I think, the strongest place it’s been – and imagine how much better it’s going to get because I plan to be very active in free agency.”

As far as women’s free agency is concerned, Mercedes Mone remains a massive part of the discussion as she has previously appeared on AEW All In PPV in the United Kingdom. It’s no secret that she certainly has formed a relationship with Khan since walking out on WWE in May of 2022 and chances are still open that she appears to be a big inclusion to AEW Dynamite programming, down the road.

Aside from the former Sasha Banks from WWE, there are more names who could become valuable additions to AEW Dynamite with the likes of Giulia, Deonna Purrazzo, Mandy Rose, Lacey Evans, and Kamille, all being free agents in the early phase of 2024.